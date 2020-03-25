GFT Awarded Global Google Anthos Service Partner Status

- Google Anthos – an open source, hybrid modernisation platform, eliminates vendor lock-in

- Unique 'single pane of glass' enables businesses to manage hybrid and multi-cloud environments

- GFT to support the global Anthos Service adoption drive as one of a few Service Partners

- Highly complementary with Tranquility Base, the new datacenter-as-code open source offering

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, a global IT services and software engineering provider driving the digital transformation of the world's leading companies in the financial and insurance sectors, and the manufacturing industry has been designated as a global Google Anthos Service Partner. Google Anthos is an open source, hybrid modernisation platform, providing a unique 'single pane of glass' enabling clients to manage and monitor an entire hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. GFT is one of a very limited number of firms to have been awarded this accolade and will play a pivotal role in promoting the benefits of the Anthos offering globally.

Anthos is a 100% open source software solution based on Kubernetes and is transformational on many levels. It enables users to easily move applications and microservices around their technology estate and across multi-cloud environments with no hardware lock-in. By simplifying the overall management of existing hybrid and multi-cloud environments it delivers platform consistency and much improved security capabilities.

Karl Havard, Google Cloud Alliance Lead at GFT commented: "The promotion of Anthos is a strategic global initiative within Google and acquiring this highly prestigious partner status is a testament to our strong relationship and in-depth technical expertise. Adding Anthos to our portfolio of services significantly enhances GFT's overall cloud adoption and migration offering." He added: "Whilst it is a standalone platform it also fits very neatly with Tranquility Base, the open source datacenter-as-code solution created by GFT. Together, we believe it will be instrumental in enabling GFT to support many more clients in achieving a highly secure, accelerated cloud migration journey, faster than ever before."

The Anthos platform provides an array of capabilities that add real value. These include enabling users to better exploit the many advantages of small, agile teams using the best tools available and allowing them to focus on the rapid development of new apps, not managing infrastructures. Anthos also virtually eliminates the onerous burden of multiple vendor contracts and their associated costs, empowering innovation by informing better decision making.

Andrew Rossiter, CTO for the Atlantic region at GFT concluded: "GFT is at the forefront of the 'build once, run anywhere, across existing on-premise infrastructure and all major public cloud providers' philosophy. We believe solutions like Anthos will help our clients to avoid the pitfalls that far too many firms have encountered on their way to the cloud. This, and the fact that it is already proven and in use within a number of high profile organisations creates a very compelling proposition for all our clients." He summarized: "GFT is already engaged in a number of advanced discussions with potential new users of Anthos and is looking forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with Google by supporting cross-industry adoption of this important offering."

Related Links

https://www.gft.com



SOURCE GFT