GFT appoints new Google Cloud lead for UK and EMEA following a record 12 months of Google Cloud growth

- GFT recruit Andy Lund as Google Cloud lead for UK and EMEA

- Deep Google Cloud talent team supporting accelerated business transformation goals

- First, live implementation of Google Cloud Anthos for a major UK based financial institution

- Breakthrough Google Cloud wins in grid computing and data-driven AI solutions

- Google Cloud landing zone deployment takes off

- Newly awarded expertise status reinforces GFT's position as a Google Cloud Global Mainframe Modernisation Partner

- Significant growth in Google Cloud related revenues over 12-month period

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GFT, the global IT services and software engineering firm, announces Andy Lund's appointment as the Google Cloud lead for GFT across the UK and EMEA region. This follows a year of record Google Cloud growth which has seen the firm cement important relationships within the UK financial services arena and establish new client accounts across multiple industries, including manufacturing, retail and automotive.

Andy is responsible for driving the GFT UK and EMEA Google Cloud relationship, delivering innovative cloud and digital transformation solutions and services to its fast-growing and increasingly diverse client base. Andy brings over 15 years' experience in software services, holding senior management roles in several major technology corporations and start-ups. His impressive and varied career includes the lead role for EMEA Partner Cloud and Hosting at Microsoft and Business Development Director for BT Global Services. Andy also spent over five years with Google Cloud, where he was a key contributor to the UK enterprise business's early growth. Alongside proven leadership credentials, he also has a wealth of international business experience, working for some of these firms across Germany, Spain, Russia, and Hungary.

2020 was a standout year for GFT. Alongside strong revenue growth for Google Cloud services, highlights include: the first company in the UK to successfully implement Anthos, Google Cloud's hybrid and multicloud managed application platform, in a high-profile financial firm. In partnership with TIBCO, GFT is pioneering the adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) supporting grid migration, having led the installation of this highly transformative solution for a global financial institution. GFT is also experiencing a significant uptake of their expert AI consulting services and provides advanced data analytics and data management solutions, driving business transformation programmes for clients across manufacturing, retail, and financial services. Drawing upon GFT's unique cloud landing zone offering; the company has deployed landing zone projects, supporting accelerated cloud adoption programmes for a growing number of businesses.

Andy Lund, GFT Google Cloud lead, commented: "What a year, and what an exciting time to join a dynamic and forward-thinking company. The opportunities to build on our recent successes are huge. Recent IDG research indicated that only 41% of business applications are in the cloud. This is because for most clients, executing complex change programmes such as re-imagining business applications, infrastructure modernisation, and cloud migration are risky undertakings. GFT's unique experience and deep resource pool are in high demand and a compelling proposition for those who want to move quickly or have limited access to the right skill sets internally. I am very enthusiastic about the future and proud to be leading a highly creative and committed team dedicated to providing fantastic results for our clients."

Carlton Hopper, managing director UK at GFT, concluded: "Our clients have access to a talented group of some 350 Google Cloud certified engineers who are fully supported by an award-winning client-facing delivery team with a track record of success. GFT's focus on engineering and innovation in conjunction with world-class partners is why we are able to support the explosion of demand we are seeing from our existing and future clients."

