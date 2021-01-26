GForces announces dramatic year-on-year increase in online car buying

ONLINE CAR BUYING - NO LONGER JUST A TREND, IT IS FAST BECOMING 'NEW NORMAL'

- Online car purchases made through UK franchised retailers using GForces platform - NetDirector® Auto-e - increased 1228% during 2020 and worth £500m

- GForces forecasting UK online car sales via its platform to double

- Online UK car purchases during first lockdown months (April and May 2020) quadrupled

- One third of UK franchised car retailers now using GForces ecommerce platform, following 290% growth in two years

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading automotive ecommerce solution provider, GForces, has released a series of key findings revealing how online car purchase behaviour has changed dramatically during the pandemic.