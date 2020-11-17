Gett Expands Leadership Team with New Senior Executives

The news comes after Gett introduced its new Generation 10 SaaS solution in November last year, offering corporate clients the unique ability to organise all their ground travel needs on one single booking platform, hosting a collection of local and global vendors for on-demand ride-hailing, taxi, chauffeur and limousine services across Europe and USA.

Andrew Verbitsky, Gett's new Deputy CEO, has worked across an array of high growth unicorns and established corporations and brings with him a wealth of experience in the travel and technology space. Prior to Gett, he held senior management roles at category-leading tech companies including Airbnb, KAYAK/Booking.com, DeliveryHero and OYO. He was part of the early team at DeliveryHero, ran international businesses for KAYAK and Airbnb, and drove Softbank-backed OYO's rapid expansion in Europe. Andrew will work in mission critical roles.

Yaki Zakai has an extensive track record in software engineering, infrastructure and architecture, and joins Gett from Amazon Web Services where he led the Solutions Architect group, helping customers with their digital transformation and AWS architecture. Prior to that, Yaki was CTO at HP Enterprise, with responsibility for all SaaS products. In the role of CTO, Yaki will help Gett further enhance its engineering culture and its advanced SaaS technology to deliver reliable cloud solutions to enterprise clients.

Erinn Leahey is an experienced commercial leader who began her career at the SaaS platform Buddy Media, where she acted as VP of International Sales in New York. Erinn moved to Europe in 2010 and, following the acquisition of Buddy Media by Salesforce, went on to run various business teams as Regional VP in Salesforce's Enterprise Business Unit. In 2017, Erinn left Salesforce to establish the Uber for Business B2B division ('U4B') in Northern Europe. She was one of the first B2B leaders at Uber to build the UK business division. Erinn will leverage her unique background to scale Gett's SaaS offering.

Dave Waiser, Chief Executive Officer at Gett, commented: "We are extremely fortunate to have Andrew, Yaki and Erinn join us. They bring a wealth of experience in growing and transforming SaaS technology businesses and leading their expansion into new markets. Each will play a vital role in supporting our international ambitions. At Gett, we are committed to making ground travel simpler, safer, and more efficient, taking the stress out of corporate travel. Andrew, Yaki and Erinn's appointments further demonstrate our commitment to establish and lead a new category in ground transportation, a market worth $1.4 trillion globally."

In July 2020, Gett completed a US$100m fundraising following strong investor support for its B2B strategy.

Gett is a leading ground travel software platform for businesses. We are transforming corporate travel with our mobility software, putting clients' prefered ride-hailing apps and car services onto one SaaS platform. By optimising the entire experience - from booking and riding to automatic invoicing and insightful analytics - Gett typically saves clients 25% on their global ground travel costs.

Gett launched one of the first-ever on-demand B2B mobility services in 2010. Our advanced technology makes business ground travel simpler, safer, and more efficient. Gett's software powers, among other clients, a third of the Fortune 500.

We believe in a future where our software helps businesses thrive, by empowering people to be their best on the go.

