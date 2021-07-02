Getir, the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery company, acquires BLOK, a grocery delivery startup in Southern Europe

This is Getir's first M&A since the tech company was founded six years ago and marks the next chapter for the brand as they continue their global expansion. The addition of BLOK, founded by Vishal Verma, Hunab Moreno and Varun Kapoor in February 2021 and currently operating across several cities in Southern Europe including Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, will provide Getir immediate access into Spain and Italy, with Portugal soon to follow. Getir will also take on board BLOK's existing team of more than 120 ambitious employees.

Getir was founded in 2015 as the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service in Istanbul and has grown rapidly in recent years. After their successful market entry in London in January 2021 and in Amsterdam in May 2021, Getir has continued its success story in Europe with recent launches in Berlin and Paris in June 2021.

Getir's most recent Series D funding round valued the company at more than 7.5 billion dollars, and following its rapid growth in Europe, Getir is gearing up to launch across several cities within the United States by the end of the year. The entrepreneurial team at BLOK will add to Getir's unrivaled experience, further establishing it as as the benchmark brand in the global on-demand delivery space.

"As a business we have always strived to work with the people, and to innovate what we do to make the market a stronger and more successful place. Bringing in BLOK, who have had a monumental year since launching in February, is an exciting opportunity and one that compliments our business approach and belief that speed is our currency. BLOK is our first acquisition and we wanted to make sure that whoever we brought onboard was the right cultural and ethical fit for Getir" says Nazim Salur, founder of Getir. "We strongly believe that BLOK, with their local knowledge and ongoing success in Spain and Italy, will allow us to become a part of these local communities and ensure best-in class service across Southern Europe."

"We are very excited to join hands with the pioneers of ultrafast delivery on our shared goal to lead the on-demand grocery market in Southern Europe. This acquisition allows us to leverage Getir's deep industry know-how, relationships and technology, while combining that with our world class team and execution capabilities to create a formidable leader in this part of the world. We've had a great response from all our launches in Spain and Italy and can't wait to double down on our efforts alongside Getir," also commented Vishal Verma, co-founder of BLOK.

About Getir

Getir is the ultrafast delivery pioneer. The tech company, based in Istanbul, has revolutionized last-mile delivery with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition offering a selection of thousands of everyday items to its customers in minutes, 7 days a week, day and night. Getir is now operating in 33 cities in Turkey and has launched operations in the UK in January, in the Netherlands in May 2021, and Berlin and Paris in June 2021. Getir also has associated businesses available in Turkey - GetirFood, GetirMore, GetirWater and GetirLocals.

Getir is, first and foremost, a technology company, founded in 2015 by Nazim Salur (founder of BiTaksi, Turkey's leading taxi app), Serkan Borancili (founder of GittiGidiyor.com, an e-shopping marketplace) and Tuncay Tutek (former Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo executive in Europe & the Middle East).

