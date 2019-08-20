Get SAT and U.K.'s GRC Create Strategic Cooperation Relationship

U.K. Security, HLS, and Government Markets Targeted

REHOVOT, Israel and HEREFORD, England, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground, and maritime applications, and GRC (Global RadioData Communication Ltd.), who specialize in the design and development of mission critical communication and situational awareness systems, announced today they have created a strategic relationship. Together, the firms will target U.K. security, defense and government markets with 'communications on-the-move' (CoTM) broadband platforms based on Get SAT's industry-leading, powerful terminals.

Leveraging participation in the DSEI Exhibition, 10-13 September in London, Get SAT at booth S9-110, and at GRC's live demo on the Sunborn Yacht Hotel London, the partners will usher in a new era of CoTM powered by direct high bandwidth real-time video, audio and data communication.

Iain Pope, GRC Chairman, reported, "Our customers have been consistently impressed by Get SAT terminals and their ability to deliver high-bandwidth communication on-the-move, with relatively low size, weight and power demands. This has allowed GRC to offer solutions that would previously have proved impossible due to unique vehicle requirements and even lead to us developing our own magnetic mount, for easy walk on fit, allowing terminals to be installed and removed within minutes. The high-level of terminal efficiency also means we're able to offer our customers great value, effectively delivering more 'bandwidth for your buck' than we're able to offer with other terminals."

Kfir Benjamin, CEO of Get SAT stated, "Uniting Get SAT's CoTM systems with GRC's mission critical solutions provide the ultimate, flexible and seamless on-the-move answers for a wide range of applications required by U.K. clients such as search and rescue, military and other security assignments. With Get SAT systems already deployed in various missions around the world, we look forward to growth in the U.K."

About Get SAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, Get SAT Communications provides portable and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit www.getsat.com.

About GRC

Based in Hereford, UK, Global RadioData Communication Ltd. (GRC) are specialists in satellite, GSM/LTE, cloud and IP networking solutions, designing and developing mission critical communication and situational awareness systems. GRC's products and services are used by government and defence agencies, emergency responders, commercial businesses and the oil, gas and mineral exploration industry throughout the world.

PR CONTACT:

Josh Shuman, S&A Communications

+972-54-498-5833

joshs@shumanpr.com

Get SAT CONTACT:

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-77-5300-700 #122

+1-571-501-5150

info@getsat.com

GRC Contact:

Tel: +44(1432)373800

Mail: info@grcltd.net

SOURCE Get SAT; Global RadioData Communication Ltd. (GRC)