Get ready for THAIGROOVE - Global Reach Online to an Offline Virtual Experience

It's Thailand's first virtual multi-brand showroom experience, bringing good vibes and a 'Thai' kind of groove to the world.

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The effects of COVID-19 disrupted global businesses and trade like never before. Thailand, as one of the world's best sources of great creations and impressive brands, is open for business and ready to roll.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce, is Thailand's sole agency in driving the country's exports. Director-General Mr. Somdet Susomboon, shared his vision, "It's the first time that a select group of brands and creations from different categories are being showcased together in one beautiful virtual showroom. THAIGROOVE is bringing together of over 100 creators with one common goal: moving forward together in unity and with resilience, creativity and positivity."

Meet the best Thai creations and their makers in a virtual world with over 100 curated Thai brands that will take visitors on an exciting discovery, giving them fresh business ideas and new partnership opportunities.

Selected certified quality brands from food to well-being, from furniture and fashion to cool lifestyle creators.

Packed with rich content.

Inspiring yet easy navigation by brand, category or collection.

Connect directly and go LIVE! with brand makers.

And don't forget to book GROOVE DAYS Global Business Matching from 1st Sept. onwards with trade discount e-vouchers* up for grabs valued at up to US$3,000 per buyer. Join a 3-day meet-the-makers event from 15th-17th Sept. 2020, from 10 AM - 10 PM Bangkok time, packed with live brand sessions and insightful industry webinars. Meet 100+ makers and brands showcasing the latest and coolest creations from Thailand in a virtual world. Register at https://www.thaigroove.com.

Discover six concept collections that work for the new normal in THAIGROOVE virtual showrooms.

#LIVE FROM HOME: Making the home an awesome life hub.

LIVE ECO: The planet is what we all have in common.

LIVE HAPPY: It begins with your inner-self. Let's be happy.

LIVE LITE: Cheerful and easygoing products for everyone.

LIVE CRAFT: True beauty does not seek attention.

LIVE SAFE: Be safe… And ready to face the world.

#THAIGROOVE #LETSGROOVE #GLOBALSHOWROOM #GLOBALMATCHING #DITP

