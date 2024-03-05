Get ready for Spring: Jackery Power Stations and Solar Generators with £949 off to kick off the outdoor season

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the days lengthen and the sun begins to shine more frequently following a wet winter, now is the perfect time to venture outdoors and embrace nature. Whether it's basking at the beach, enjoying a picnic in the forest, or embarking on the year's first camping weekend, Jackery's portable power solutions ensure you can relish the convenience of your electronic devices whilst exploring the great outdoors. These power stations prove invaluable for inflating air tents with an electric mini-pump or when the batteries of your laptop, camera, or smartphone need a boost. Aligning with the onset of the camping season and the early Easter holidays this year, Jackery is delighted to offer significant discounts on selected Power Stations and Solar Generators from 5th March to 14th March 2024.

Get ready for spring: Discounts on Jackery power stations and solar generators to kick off the outdoor season.

For instance, the price of the Jackery Solar Generator 500, which provides unparalleled mobility for outdoor adventures as a kit comprising the compact Explorer 500 power station and the SolarSaga 80W portable solar panel, is reduced with a 34% reduction. This convenient power pack, boasting a 518 Wh capacity, 500 watts of continuous power, and six outputs, is available in the Jackery online shop for just £499, down from £759, during the promotional period.

If you require substantial power for a family outing, we highly recommend the Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station, now available with a 30% discount. Priced at just £1,399, down from £1,999, this high-capacity power solution offers 2,160 Wh with a 2200W output, supporting a 4400W surge peak. Thus, the power station is not only ideal for use on the road or in a camper van but also serves as an emergency power backup during power outages or as a power source in community gardens. The Solar Generator 2000 Pro, combining the power station and two pieces SolarSaga 200W solar panels, is reduced by £949 and only costs £2250 now.

If you are looking for the perfect balance between great power and lightness, the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station would be a good choice. It has a rated power of 1000 watts and comes with seven connections for external devices. For just £599, this portable power station is available for your next adventure at a discount of almost 43%.

For more spring discounts from March 5th to 14th 2024, please visit Jackery UK official online shop.

