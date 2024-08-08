Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market worth $62.2 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=369

Browse in-depth TOC on "Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market"

195 – Tables

70 – Figures

242 – Pages

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 24.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 62.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Touchless Sensing Product, Gesture Recognition Type, Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High costs and complex framework of product technologies Key Market Opportunities Adoption of gesture recognition and touchless sensing technologies in the smart home market Key Market Drivers Growth in digitalization and rise in technological advancements across industry verticals

The online segment is expected to account for the largest gesture recognition market share in 2024.

Online gesture recognition scales or rotates a tangible object and controls a machine or computer in real-time. Gesture recognition is the process of capturing and analyzing hand or body movement using cameras, sensors, or any other input devices. Online recognition processes gestures while they are happening. Therefore, it gives instant system responses and provides a more intuitive and responsive user experience; on the other hand, offline gesture recognition has applications in scenarios like video analysis or post-processing. Many applications require real-time adjustments and adaptability to user gestures; online recognition is good at handling such dynamic interactions.

The touchless biometric equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the touchless sensing market in 2024.

In 2024, the touchless biometric equipment segment held the largest share of the touchless sensing market, and a similar trend is projected to be seen during the forecast period. The growing application of biometric equipment in the automobile, consumer electronics, commercial, and industrial sectors will continue to drive the growth of the touchless biometric equipment market. Fingerprint technology depends on skin condition; hence, its effectiveness in diverse populations and environments varies. Contactless biometric sensors solve these challenges and, in doing so, include those who fingerprint-based techniques exclude.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will continue to have the largest share in the projection period by 2029. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the main countries contributing towards growth in the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing industry in the Asia Pacific region. The growing security concerns in the big countries of this region have been fueling the demand for accurate and reliable biometric systems. The e-passport program has picked up in several countries, while the citizen ID program initiative has generated a growing demand for touchless biometrics by the Indian government. The demand for touchless biometrics is rising owing to the accuracy of biometric systems. The huge demand for smartphones and tablets is a prominent driver for the gesture recognition market in the Asia Pacific region. This is evidenced by the number of products launched by OEMs in the last two years. The key players in touchless biometric solutions include Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Gesture Research (India).

Key players

Key players in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing companies include Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Apple Inc. (US), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), OMNIVISION (US), IrisGuard (UK), and GestureTek (Canada), and among others.

