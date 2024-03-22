Germany's cities ranked: Hannover among top ten most affordable places for weekend getaways

- Picture is available at AP -

HANNOVER, Germany, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking a weekend break in Germany on a budget? Look no further than Hannover, where quality meets affordability.

In a city-breaks index compiled by industry experts at TRAVELCIRCUS, Hannover made it into the top ten. Under this ranking, 82 German cities are compared for weekend getaways, especially highlighting top-value destinations. Hannover ranks number 6.

The full spectrum of typical city-trip expenditures was analysed: overnight stay in a mid-range hotel; snacks and refreshments; evening meal; entertainment and cultural attractions. Costs of travel to and from the destination were also looked at, as were sightseeing tours.

Hannover's main plus point was the cheapness of getting there and back. And no wonder, since it's Lower Saxony's chief transportation hub, scoring highly on multimodal-transport options including a good public-transport network, cycle-friendly infrastructure, car sharing, and on-demand bus services called 'sprinti' provided by Region Hannover authority. Whether you're departing from an urban or rural location, these combined options will get you there sustainably, safely and inexpensively.

Also highly impressive was the affordability of city tours, with the travel specialists praising Hannover for its 29 free sightseeing attractions. No-charge admission to various museums (Fridays) makes the arts accessible to all here.

Compared with other German cities, Hannover also offers a wide range of good-value accommodation options for all budgets, from hostels to holiday apartments. You can also enjoy events and eating out at modest prices.

The HannoverCard (available at Tourist Information) entitles holders to use local buses, trams and trains, and visit museums and theatres for less.

Family-friendly attractions and plenty of outdoor opportunities make Hannover region perfect for short trips with the whole family.

Further information in many AI-assisted language options can be found on our website, www.living-hannover.de.

