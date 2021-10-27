Germany Crawler Excavator Market Size by Volume to Reach 24,514 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Germany crawler excavator market report.

The Germany crawler excavator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.48% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2021, Government supported the booming residential construction industry by allocating USD 5.8 billion under housing redevelopment policy. Investment of USD 14.7 billion is planned for development of rail networks. There is a constant growth in construction equipment leasing investment in Germany . In 2018, the value of equipment leasing investment reached USD 70.2 billion from USD 68.1 billion in 2017. Since 2019, Germany has been facing challenges to transform and reform its economy. However, with outbreak of the COVID-19, the country plunged into deeper trouble in 2020. Several companies temporarily shut down their operations with the supply and demand equilibrium witnessing unprecedented disruptions. Despite the pandemic, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors considerably, which supported the growth of construction equipment including excavators. In 2020, Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI) documented 1,648 international companies that established their shops with greenfield investment, expansion, and relocation. Government support for the residential construction, rise in infrastructure development project and upsurge in rental and FDI investment in construction equipment market is expected to drive the demand for excavators in German market. Caterpillar Germany , Komatsu Germany GmbH, Hitachi construction machinery Europe , Hyundai Construction equipment, SANY Germany GmbH, Volvo construction equipment, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe, and others are some major vendors of excavator in German market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by excavator type and operating weight, application, and gross power output

Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 6 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/germany-crawler-excavator-market-opportunities-assessment-forecast

Germany Crawler Excavator Market – Segmentation

Mini excavators are majorly used in gardening, waste transfer, and in construction-related activities. They are feasible to transport due to compact size, lightweight, and capability to operate in small spaces. The share of mini excavators is significantly larger in Germany than other types and expects to witness a higher growth future owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced excavators.

than other types and expects to witness a higher growth future owing to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced excavators. The construction industry contributes significantly to the GDP growth of the country, with over 5% of the annual gross output. The increased government focus on residential construction and the growing infrastructure investments in Germany will contribute majorly to the growth of excavators in the construction industry.

will contribute majorly to the growth of excavators in the construction industry. Less than 60 HP excavators primarily have utilitarian applications, where labors are in short supply. Also, construction projects in the country have high demand for less than 60 HP crawler excavator due to their compact design. The less than 60 HP crawler excavator market in Germany expects to reach USD 748.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.86%.

Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

Mini (less than 7 tons)

Small (7-24 tons)

Medium (25-40 tons)

Large (above 40 tons)

Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Germany Crawler Excavator Market by Gross Power Output

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

>201 HP

Germany Crawler Excavator Market – Dynamics

In 2018, the value of equipment leasing achieved was $59.6 billion, an increase of 1.4% from the 2017. Although equipment leasing grew at a slower rate compared to the total equipment investment, the growth expects to continue for the long-term primarily owing to the large presence of small and medium-sized construction companies in the country. The demand from manufacturing companies observed a stagnation in 2018. However, the share of this segment remained stable and accounted for approx. 18% of all leasing investments. Leasing as a practice has itself firmly established in the construction industry. Over the last years, suppliers of construction technology, equipment, and services have been profiting from consolidation within this sector. Apart from the downturn caused by the financial crisis in 2008, leasing investment in the construction sector has steeply been growing since the turn of the millennium, and the penetration rate stood at 53% between 2010 and 2018. Agriculture, mining, and public utilities contributed 4% to the total value of the leasing market. Zeppelin GmbH and HKL Baumaschinen GmbH hold the largest market share in the construction equipment rental & leasing market in Germany.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Booming Residential Construction Industry

Increasing FDI for Machinery and Equipment

Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Machinery

Increasing Focus by Manufacturers on Lightweight Electrical Mini excavators

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/germany-crawler-excavator-market-opportunities-assessment-forecast

Why Should You Buy This Research?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of-

Volume (Unit sales)

Excavator Type and Operating Weight



Application



Gross Power Output

Value (USD)

Excavator Type and Operating Weight



Application



Gross Power Output

Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Germany , major projects and investments, market dynamics, and market share

, major projects and investments, market dynamics, and market share Examples of latest technologies

Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Germany crawler excavator market share

crawler excavator market share Complete supply chain analysis

Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market.

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hyundai Construction Equipment

SANY

Volvo Construction Equipment

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Kobelco

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr Group

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

LeeBoy

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence