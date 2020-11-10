German MECOTEC Group launches one-stop-solution for deep-freeze, transport, storage and distribution for COVID-19-Vaccines with its first Mobile Hybrid Container

· Transport and storage of up to 1,000,000 vaccination doses with low temperatures down to -80°C/-112°F

· Active deep cooling technology ensures safe and controlled transport and storage

BITTERFELD-WOLFEN, Germany, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaccine manufacturers, transport and storage providers are facing major challenges in the fight against the coronavirus. MECOTEC Group has announced a complete-one-stop-solution consisting of: 1. Deep-freeze cooling + 2. Transport + 3. Storage & distribution of the vaccines: Immediately after production, the vaccine is frozen in a deep cold storage and then loaded into a container, transported afterwards safely to the distribution center at constant temperatures down to - 80°C / -112 °F. On site, the transport container then functions as a storage and distribution center. It is supplied via a three-phase power connection with 400V.