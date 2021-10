German Car of the Year 2022: Hyundai IONIQ 5 wins in "New Energy" category

At the GCOTY awards, an internationally networked jury of 20 motoring journalists tested and evaluated the most important new automotive releases of the year in terms of product features, relevance and future viability.

"IONIQ 5 is the start of the new Hyundai era, as it rediscovers our roots by reinterpreting the DNA of the first Hyundai – the Pony – to project our brand into the future," says Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer at Hyundai Motor Group. "It is the first car designed from inside-out, made possible by the innovative flat floor offered by our new dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform. IONIQ 5's 'New Energy' award proves that Hyundai is producing models that care for customers through all the phases of their electric journey."

IONIQ 5's overall package did not only convince the German Car of the Year jury, where it prevailed against competitors, in addition, it is also very popular with customers.

"IONIQ 5 advancing to the final round of the German Car of the Year after securing a win in the 'New Energy' category proves that our fully-electric midsize CUV is a leader in the European car market," says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. "IONIQ 5 is an essential part of our electrification strategy. This further success underlines our company's strength in zero-emission mobility."

