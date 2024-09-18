Gerhard Fahnenbruck of HF Human Factor GmbH Wins 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award for Innovation in Aviation Safety

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerhard Fahnenbruck, a leading aviation psychologist and founder of HF Human Factor GmbH, has been recognised in the prestigious 2024 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. Gerhard was named 'Most Innovative CEO in Aviation Safety Solutions' for his pioneering work in safety-critical environments.

As with preceding years, this year's CEO awards seek to recognise and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's success, as many do, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success

A highly experienced psychologist, Fahnenbruck's groundbreaking work integrates psychology and aviation, enhancing safety and mental health support for professionals in high-risk industries. He began flying gliders at the age of 14 and has since combined his extensive experience as an airline captain with his deep expertise and understanding of the human mind. His innovative approach in the 1990s led to the creation of the first all-encompassing peer support programme in aviation. These programmes allow pilots and safety-critical personnel to confidentially address mental health issues with trained peers, ensuring they remain fit to work without fear of career repercussions.

Despite initially being met with resistance, peer support programmes have now become mandatory in the European aviation industry. This demonstrates that early intervention through peer support has the power to significantly reduce the incidence of mental health issues among pilots and those working in similar safety-critical fields. The success rates of these aviation programs have been proven to be extremely high and are now being applied in other high-risk areas, such as healthcare, chemical industries, maritime or the energy sector.

Under Fahnenbruck's leadership, the company continues to make a significant impact, demonstrating that businesses thrive when they prioritise the mental health of their employees.

