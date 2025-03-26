GEP PLACED IN THE LEADERS QUADRANT IN GARTNER® 2025 MAGIC QUADRANT™ FOR SOURCE-TO-PAY SUITES

Gartner recognizes GEP as a Leader based on its 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute'

CLARK, N.J., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced that Gartner has positioned GEP SOFTWARE as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay (S2P) Suites. This evaluation was based on specific criteria analyzing the company's overall "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute." Click HERE to download your complimentary copy of 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for S2P Suites and learn more about why GEP is named a Leader.

"We believe, Gartner recognizing us as a Leader in this year's Magic Quadrant underscores the transformative impact of our AI solutions in simplifying our customers' procurement and supply chain operations, since transactions are increasingly executed by non-procurement users," said Santosh Nair, GEP's chief product officer. "With GEP Quantum™ we are pushing the boundaries of AI-driven automation and intelligence, empowering enterprises to drive efficiency, resilience, and strategic value at scale."

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN™ to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM™, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to align market analysis with their unique business and technology needs.

About GEP SOFTWARE™

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites, 24 March 2025

Authored by: Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, Balaji Abbabatulla, Cian Curtin, Lynne Phelan, Chaithanya Paradarami, Martin Shreffle GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

