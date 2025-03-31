GEP EXPANDS CARBON DISLOSURE PROJECT (CDP) PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN GEP GREEN, GIVING CUSTOMERS DEEPER EMISSIONS TRACKING AND SUPPLIER SUSTAINABILITY INSIGHTS

Comes on heels of GEP SOFTWARE being named leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites

CLARK, N.J., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a global leader in procurement and supply chain consulting, services, and software for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, announced that it is expanding its strategic partnership with CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. As a Gold Accredited Solutions Provider, GEP integrates CDP's extensive environmental data into its sustainability software, GEP GREEN, providing clients with benchmarks to measure, manage, and reduce their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

With CDP's comprehensive emissions database, GEP GREEN provides clients with real-time, data-driven insights to track emissions, assess supplier sustainability performance, and make informed sourcing decisions that support decarbonization and responsible supply chain management. GEP GREEN enables clients to benchmark their sustainability progress, meet regulatory requirements, and enhance transparency across their value chains.

"Integrating CDP into GEP GREEN provides procurement and supply chain leaders the benchmark data to reduce their environmental impact, cut costs, boost transparency, and drive a stronger competitive edge," said Jagadish Turimella, chief operating officer & cofounder, GEP

GEP customers benefit from:

Comprehensive Emissions Measurement Across Scope 1, 2, and 3 : Clients can accurately track emissions, waste, water, and energy consumption, ensuring precise sustainability reporting and informed decision-making.

: Clients can accurately track emissions, waste, water, and energy consumption, ensuring precise sustainability reporting and informed decision-making. Smarter Sustainability Strategies : Access to CDP data enables companies to develop actionable decarbonization plans, identify supplier risks, and drive sustainability initiatives throughout their supply chains.

: Access to CDP data enables companies to develop actionable decarbonization plans, identify supplier risks, and drive sustainability initiatives throughout their supply chains. Streamlined Compliance and Reporting: Automated reporting aligned with leading sustainability frameworks, including CDP, SBTi, GRI, SASB, and Cradle to Cradle, ensures companies meet evolving environmental regulations with confidence.

This partnership strengthens GEP's commitment to providing innovative sustainability solutions that help enterprises build resilient, environmentally responsible supply chains while achieving measurable progress toward their sustainability goals.

GEP SOFTWARE, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform, encompasses GEP SMART™, named the world's best procurement software for the second consecutive year, GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN™. It enables clients to drive optimal efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing, and supply chain functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE™

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products leverage machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile, and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continuous innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, including SAP, Oracle, and other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

