Genotyping Assay Market Poised for 22.5% CAGR Growth to USD 285.3 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Advances in Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research | TMR

Expansion of personalized medicine approaches that require detailed genetic information to tailor treatments to individual patients, thereby driving the demand for genotyping assays.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The genotyping assays market was projected to attain US$ 30.5 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 22.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 285.3 billion. Broadened applications of genotyping in areas such as drug discovery, agriculture, forensic science, and animal breeding. Adoption of AI and machine learning in data analysis, improving the efficiency and accuracy of genotyping assays.

Rising popularity of DTC genetic testing kits that allow consumers to access genetic information without the need for a healthcare provider, driving market growth. Development of automated and miniaturized genotyping platforms that offer high throughput and ease of use. Growing research focus on rare diseases, leading to the development of specialized genotyping assays for their detection and study. Expanding applications in agriculture for crop and livestock improvement, which could open new revenue streams.

Increased focus on cancer genotyping for precision oncology, enabling better-targeted therapies and improving patient outcomes. Growth in non-invasive prenatal testing, which uses genotyping assays to detect fetal genetic abnormalities. Advancements in regenerative medicine and stem cell research requiring detailed genetic analysis, thereby boosting demand for genotyping assays. The rising number of infectious diseases and pandemics (e.g., COVID-19) has highlighted the need for genotyping assays in tracking pathogen evolution and transmission.

Request PDF Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54549

Decreasing costs of sequencing technologies making genotyping more accessible and affordable for research and clinical applications. Expansion of biobanks and genetic databases providing extensive genetic information that can be leveraged for genotyping research and development.

Key Findings of Market Report

Integration of genotyping data with other omics data (e.g., proteomics, metabolomics) for a more comprehensive understanding of disease mechanisms and personalized treatment strategies.

Growth of platforms facilitating the sharing of genetic data and collaboration among researchers and clinicians to accelerate discoveries and clinical applications.

Trends towards sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices driving the demand for genotyping to optimize crop traits and resistance.

The rise of digital health platforms and telemedicine incorporating genotyping information to provide remote and personalized healthcare services.

Market Trends for Genotyping Assays

By product and service, the reagents & kits segment is expected to propel the growth of the genotyping assays market.

Reagents and kits are essential for a wide range of genotyping applications, including PCR, sequencing, and SNP genotyping, making them indispensable in both research and clinical settings.

Innovations in reagent and kit formulations are enhancing the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of genotyping assays, which drives their adoption.

On the basis of technology, the next-generation sequencing sub segment of the sequencing segment is anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

NGS technologies can sequence millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, providing comprehensive genetic information quickly and efficiently compared to traditional methods.

Continuous advancements in NGS technologies have significantly reduced the cost of sequencing, making it more accessible for both research and clinical applications.

Access Your Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54549

Genotyping Assays Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 30.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 285.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 22.5 % No. of Pages 198 Pages Segments covered By Product & Service, By Technology, By Application, By End-user, By Region

Global Market for Genotyping Assays: Regional Outlook

North America

North America has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with a high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, facilitating the integration of genotyping assays in clinical practice.

has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure with a high adoption rate of advanced medical technologies, facilitating the integration of genotyping assays in clinical practice. Extensive research and development activities in genomics and biotechnology, driven by both public and private sectors, are enhancing the capabilities and applications of genotyping assays.

Asia Pacific

Increased awareness about the benefits of personalized medicine and its adoption in clinical practice are driving the demand for genotyping assays to tailor treatments based on individual genetic profiles.

The rise in popularity of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services in countries like China , Japan , and South Korea is expanding the market. Companies offering these services are making genetic testing more accessible to the general public.

Genotyping Assays Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the genotyping assays market is characterized by a diverse array of companies ranging from large multinational corporations to specialized biotechnology firms.

These companies compete based on technological advancements, product offerings, geographical presence, pricing strategies, and strategic collaborations. The following companies are well known participants in the genotyping assays market:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent

Danaher Corporation

Roche

GE HealthCare

Standard BioTools Inc.

PerkinElmer

Eurofins Scientific SE

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

GENEWIZ Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Key Developments

In March 2024 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. achieved a significant milestone with the approval of its dd-Check STEC Solution by AOAC INTERNATIONAL. This marks the first instance of a Droplet Digital PCR method receiving AOAC approval.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. achieved a significant milestone with the approval of its dd-Check STEC Solution by AOAC INTERNATIONAL. This marks the first instance of a Droplet Digital PCR method receiving AOAC approval. In the same year, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bayer announced a collaboration to develop companion diagnostic assays using next-generation sequencing (NGS). These assays aim to identify patients who may benefit from Bayer's expanding lineup of precision cancer therapies. The partnership focuses on decentralized genomic testing to ensure rapid test results for effective patient care.

Genotyping Assays Market Segmentation

Product & Service

Reagents & Kits

Genotyping Services

Instruments Sequences & Amplifiers Analyzers

Bioinformatics Software Services



Technology

PCR Real-time PCR Digital PCR

Microarrays

Sequencing NGS Pyrosequencing Sanger Sequencing

Capillary Electrophoresis Amplified Fragment Length Polymorphism Restricted Fragment Length Polymorphism Single-Stranded Conformation Polymorphism

MALDI-TOF

Others (Allele-specific Oligonucleotide (ASO) Probes, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH), etc.)

Application

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostic & Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Animal Genetics

Others (Prenatal Testing, Human Forensics, Microbial Genomic Studies, Aquaculture Breeding Studies, etc.)

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic & Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others (Animal and Aquagenetics Companies, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=54549<ype=S

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Healthcare Domain:

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market - The global endoscopy ultrasound market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for endoscopy ultrasound is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031.

The global endoscopy ultrasound market is estimated from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for endoscopy ultrasound is estimated to reach by the end of 2031. Brain Implants Market - The brain implants market was valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 8.4% is forecast for the industry from 2023 to 2031, resulting in a market value of over US$ 8.8 billion at the end of the decade.

The brain implants market was valued at in 2022. is forecast for the industry from 2023 to 2031, resulting in a market value of over at the end of the decade. Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued at US$ 599.2 Mn in 2023, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2034

- Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market was valued at in 2023, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2034 and reach by the end of 2034 Contact and Intraocular Lenses Market - Global Industry for Contact and Intraocular Lenses was valued at US$ 11.6 Bn in 2023, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 22.9 Bn by the end of 2034

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg