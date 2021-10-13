Genesis Prize Foundation Releases Names of Finalists for the 2022 "Jewish Nobel"

The finalists for the 2022 Genesis Prize are:

Albert Bourla ( Greece /US), Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, under whose leadership the company delivered a COVID vaccine in record time

Sacha Baron Cohen (UK), Award-winning actor, producer, director, philanthropist and social activist

Diane von Furstenberg (US), Iconic fashion designer and philanthropist

Yuval Noah Harari ( Israel ), Best-selling author, philosopher

Scarlett Johansson (US), Award-winning actress, social activist

Serge Klarsfeld ( France ), Legendary Nazi hunter and human rights activist

Voting is now open online until December 17.

View short videos profiling each of the finalists.

"The chance to vote for the Genesis Prize Laureate is an invitation to reflect on the meaning of Jewish achievement, how it impacts the world and shapes our modern identity," said Stan Polovets, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. "Six extraordinary finalists represent Jewish talent in all its diversity: age, gender, geography, and professional achievement. We invite you to make your voice heard and vote for the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate."

Since 2020, the vote of global Jewry has been a factor of paramount importance in Laureate selection. Last year, two hundred thousand Jews on six continents cast their votes for one of the 2021 finalists. The outcome of the public vote is taken into consideration by the Genesis Prize Committee, which retains the ultimate discretion in selecting the Laureate.

The 2022 Laureate will be announced early in 2022, along with the philanthropic initiative to which the $1 million prize, and potential additional matching funds, will be directed.

The Genesis Prize Foundation plans to honor the Laureate at a gala ceremony in Israel in mid-2022, COVID situation permitting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659164/2022_GP_Candidates_PRN.jpg

