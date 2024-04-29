USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Demand for new AI Data Centers which are powering the rise of such popular AI platforms as OpenAI's ChatGPT is being grossly underestimated according to analysts at this year's Bloomberg Intelligence summit. The ongoing generative AI boom is kicking off a rush for new data centers, and the providers of the infrastructure behind them. With this boom comes many challenges including power supplies and the price of necessary hardware. For 9 of the top 10 US electric utilities, data centers have been the main source of customer growth, according to analysis made by Reuters. The booming Global Data Center Market is expected to hit US$792.3 billion by 2032, according to Astute Analytica, while analysts at Christian & Timbers have identified what they believe will be a 27% increase in AI data center talent demand in 2024 over 2023. Behind the scenes are several developers advancing the data center surge, who over the last week updated the market with recent developments, including: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTC: AVAI), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NEO: GOOG), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) (NEO: META), Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

The article continued: Some experts are raising concerns that the AI revolution itself could crash the existing supply of data centers, and create a serious capacity shortage worldwide. All the while, Fortune is declaring private equity firms as the early winners in the race to feed AI's infrastructure demands.

Avant Technologies to Implement AI-Empowered, Zero Trust Architecture in Its Data Centers

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, announced today its plans to implement a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) framework powered by AI within its data center operations. Avant asserts that this strategic move is aimed at providing the highest level of security for its customers' critical data.

"By integrating AI with Zero Trust Architecture, we are creating a robust and future-proof security framework for our data centers," stated William Hisey, Chief Executive Officer at Avant. "This combined approach ensures the highest level of security for our customers' data while optimizing data center operations for efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Avant is committed to providing innovative technology to help businesses optimize data center operations, improve resource utilization, and enhance security."

ZTA is a security model that eliminates the concept of inherent trust within a network. It assumes that all users, devices, and workloads – regardless of location – must be continuously verified before granting access to resources. Implementing AI-controlled ZTA allows Avant to achieve continuous authentication and authorization, enhanced threat detection and response, dynamic access controls, and adaptive security policies.

Avant's ZTA implementation aligns seamlessly with its existing AI-powered data center management focus. The company's AI technology already provides predictive analytics and optimization, automated incident response, and enhanced cooling efficiency.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NEO: GOOG), best known as the parent company of Google and YouTube, recently broke ground on Google's fourth data center in the Netherlands, as confirmed by Senior Operations Manager in a LinkedIn post. Valued at ~US$643 million, Google says the new data center will create 125 new jobs and has pledged to prioritize sustainability. The announcement is in line with the company's commitment to invest billions of dollars in 2024 both inside the USA and abroad, where they've also announced plans to build a $1 billion data center campus in Kansas City, Missouri, and another $576-million data center project in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"Organizations and governments in the Netherlands are increasingly moving to the cloud," said Google in a statement. "Cloud computing usage has almost doubled in the Netherlands in the last five years. The rise in demand is why Google is investing in digital infrastructure, which helps expand everybody's access to information."

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) (NEO: META), best known as the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, announced plans to "accelerate infrastructure investments" for AI, including plans to spend billions of dollars more on servers and data centers. However, the initial response to the Facebook parent company's plans was not positive. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta plans to increase spending ahead of generating much revenue from their new products, reassuring his investors-call audience that Meta has a strong track record of monetizing new AI services once they reach scale.

"We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $35-40 billion, increased from our prior range of $30-37 billion as we continue to accelerate our infrastructure investments to support our artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap," said Susan Li, CFO for Meta Platforms in the quarterly financial report. "While we are not providing guidance for years beyond 2024, we expect capital expenditures will continue to increase next year as we invest aggressively to support our ambitious AI research and product development efforts."

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, recently announced its Q1 2024 financial results, highlighting's the company's outstanding cash flow and margin expansion in the quarter.

"The strong cash generation in Q1 demonstrates the power of a SaaS business," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO of Pegasystems. "Given our financial strength and differentiated GenAI capabilities, we are in a great position to accelerate profitable growth."

The financial results came just over a week from the company introduced its Pega Gena™ Coach, a generative AI-powered mentor for Pega solutions that proactively advises users to help them achieve optimal outcomes. Coach analyzes existing opportunity, lead, contact, and interaction data within Pega Sales Automation™ and offers suggestions to help overcome barriers in moving deals forward.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), a global semiconductor company, has credited its decision seven years ago to discontinue making monolithic datacenter chips in favor of a chiplet architecture with helping cut global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by tens of thousands of metric tons per year.

"Chiplets not only avoid waste and conserve resources in manufacturing, but also in the data centers powering the digital services and experiences we use daily," said Justin Murrill, Director of Corporate Responsibility for AMD. "Each chiplet houses multiple processor cores, and different chiplets can be added and even stacked in a package to create higher-performance and more energy efficient processors."

AMD's EPYC processors are at the forefront in powering the most energy-efficient x86 servers available today. Employing these leading servers significantly reduces the number of physical servers required to fulfill computing needs. This reduction has a broad environmental benefit, including decreased use of raw materials, less manufacturing and shipping, reduced energy consumption, and minimized data center space requirements. Such advantages are vital for businesses aiming to upgrade their data center infrastructure and enhance computational capacity while actively striving to meet sustainability objectives.

