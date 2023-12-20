FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year was the breakout year for Generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI). Tech companies, according to McKinsey, are positioned to see the most disruption from Gen Ai, "adding value equivalent to as much as 9 percent of global industry revenue". Mentioned in today's commentary includes: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR).

Now, one emerging public company is developing AI in lockstep with the energy transition. This AI is being trained on very specific data sets to create 'digital twins' of large swaths of land to prevent forest fires and significantly reduce costs for critical infrastructure projects, including urban planning and natural resource protection plans. These types of projects are funded by multi-trillion dollar organizations in insurance, mining, and government, and are further supercharged by environmental grants and economic necessity.

Genesis AI Corp ( AIG ; AIGFF ) is a remote sensing and analysis company that is acquiring large data sets and using AI to process them into risk mitigation tools to prevent the wildfires ravishing North America, introduce world-class precision forestry, give the mining industry a leg up in drilling and extraction, add to provide desperately-needed legitimacy to the booming carbon offset market and disrupt urban planning. Genesis' AI is applicable to over $80 billion in combined markets—and counting.

Reimagining A Burning World With Genesis Ai

Mitigating wildfires, reinventing forestry, pinpointing natural resources for faster and cleaner mining operations, improving urban planning for greater efficiency, and giving the huge carbon offset market the one thing it needs most—credibility—is what Genesis Ai is all about.

Genesis AI Corp is developing Woodlands.ai to better manage natural resources through the building of digital twins of real-world forests that can be studied and manipulated for our benefit. Influenced by deep machine learning, neural networks and artificial intelligence, the applications are enormous and ground-breaking. This year alone, we've watched some 18 million acres of land burn, ravaged by North American wildfires, and climate change is behind the increasing scale and frequency of these fires.

Genesis AI Corp's new breed of AI in development offers us early detection so we can more effectively deploy resources to mitigate wildfires. It will help predict forest fire behavior, speed up response times and build more resilient forests by changing the way these lands are managed. It won't just mitigate fires, either. It will help mitigate the risk of fire itself, through remote sensing and machine-learning.



With the Canadian government recently committing $256 million to help solve the devastating wildfire problem, and the U.S. government investing $7 billion to manage the escalating wildfire crisis, Genesis is targeting a high-dollar segment of climate change damage control.

It's also working to corner the $6-billion Precision Forestry market, which McKinsey calls a " revolution in the woods ", and which the world-class team at Genesis sees as one of the most impactful and profitable applications of AI right now because it has the potential to increase productivity rates by up to 25% annually. Genesis' Woodlands.ai is planning to help disrupt forestry by lowering delivered costs for wood and increasing wood yields, which in turn relieves pressure on forests, restoring an ecological balance. For the forestry industry, too, it's money in the bank. And Genesis plans to do it all for half the cost of current solutions with its proprietary software.

Carbon Offset: Reinventing True Value and Lending Credibility



Right now, despite market value hitting $2 billion in 2021, quadrupling from 2020, carbon offset has a major credibility problem. It's a segment racked with fraud, abuse, and extreme uncertainty. Now that it's headed to an astonishing $250 billion by 2050, according to Morgan Stanley, being able to verify those claims and determine the real carbon offset value is an urgent issue for companies and stakeholders.

Again, this can circle back to Genesis AI Corp Woodlands.ai wildfire prevention development. Here's how: Investing millions of dollars in forests for carbon offset projects represent a huge loss when those forests burn down. Genesis covers the risk mitigation for forests, and determines their true carbon offset value for stakeholders.



Genesis AI's proprietary technology also presents a massive opportunity for the mining industry and Genesis plans to be a disruptive force in urban planning. This is geospatial data analysis on a different level providing the most critical insight into geological characteristics that could make or break a junior explorer given the huge cost of drilling and missing.

The Mining Module being developed by Genesis Ai is called GeoHarmony; it has proprietary applications, creating heat maps for high-value mineral zones crucial to our energy transition. The tech aggregates big data in hot zones, with metadata search functionality. It offers real-time analytics for drill teams and geologists to improve capital efficiency with a suite of advanced interpretation tools, including XYZ computer vision.

Genesis also plans to take on urban planning for more sustainable, smart cities. This software market segment, worth $145 billion in 2021, is a climate change necessity. Genesis' machine-learning algorithms and AI analyze traffic patterns and map out a better future that eases congestion and reduces emissions, in addition to mitigating risks of fires, floods and other natural disasters.

Huge Customer Base Potential in Markets Worth $80 Billion



Led by a team of veteran forestry, AI, high-tech and M&A experts who have worked on billion-dollar projects, Genesis AI Corp ( AIG ; AIGFF ) is building the proprietary, powerful Woodlands.ai model that combines artificial intelligence and deep-tech as a holistic approach to tackling climate change and its impacts.



The margins and the revenue potential for Genesis Ai's bespoke data intelligence is as big as the anticipated customer base, which runs the gamut from governments and landowners to fire officials, forestry companies, the agriculture industry, carbon project developers, commodities traders, insurance conglomerates, financial investors and hedge funds.

The market is as infinite as AI itself, and Genesis is positioning itself in the leadership of a combined $80-billion market that is only getting bigger. AI is one of the fastest-moving developments the world has even seen, with sentiments and adoption changing at breakneck speed.

The AI Market Is On Fire

BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) has a market cap of $282 million and a public float of ~133 million shares, with 142 million shares outstanding. BigBear.ai delivers AI and ML solutions for decision support. The company operates in two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics, and offers high-end technology and consulting services. BigBear.ai empowers its customers with real-time decision-making capabilities by aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data. YTD shares of BigBear.ai are up 248%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is another dominant force in AI. It's widely known for its AI-driven products like Google Assistant, Google Translate, and deep learning ventures through DeepMind. Alphabet's AI research and applications cover a broad spectrum, including computer vision, language understanding, and quantum computing. Recently, it even launched a new AI product named Bard to compete with Open AI and Microsoft's Copilot.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) integrates AI into its wide array of consumer electronics and services. The company's AI efforts are most visible in its Siri voice assistant, facial recognition technology, and smart recommendation systems across its platforms. Apple's AI and machine learning strategy focuses on enhancing user experience and privacy, with a strong emphasis on on-device AI processing. Apple's AI initiatives also include significant investments in machine learning startups and in-house development of AI chips, like the Neural Engine in its A-series processors.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) specializes in AI and enterprise software. The company's platform facilitates the rapid development and deployment of AI applications across various industries, including energy, manufacturing, and financial services. C3.ai's solutions are designed to enable organizations to leverage AI for predictive analytics, process optimization, and improved decision-making. The company's focus on AI for industrial applications sets it apart, providing a robust platform for enterprises looking to harness the power of AI.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is known for its data integration and analytics platforms, which heavily incorporate AI and machine learning . The company's platforms, Palantir Gotham and Palantir Foundry, are used by government agencies and commercial entities for data-driven decision-making and operational intelligence. Palantir's expertise lies in handling complex and sensitive data environments, where AI plays a crucial role in uncovering insights and patterns.

