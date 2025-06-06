General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces Announces Strategic Counter-Offensive Following Escalation in Terrorist Activity

BAMAKO, Mali, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mali (FAMa) has released an official communiqué announcing the launch of a strategic counter-offensive across national territory, following a sharp escalation in terrorist activities.

The communiqué, signed by Chief of Armed Forces Major General Oumar Diarra, highlights the coordinated response by the Malian Armed Forces in partnership with the unified security efforts of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which includes Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. This regional collaboration aims to neutralize emerging threats, restore territorial integrity, and safeguard civilian populations against further violence.

Recent weeks have seen an intensification of attacks by armed groups, particularly in the Koulikoro region and across the AES Confederation. The Malian Armed Forces, in close coordination with their regional allies, have launched a vigorous and sustained counter-offensive operation to address the security challenges and reinforce stability throughout the region.

The government of Mali is calling on the international community, regional partners, and global institutions to closely monitor these developments, support ongoing efforts to ensure peace and security, and provide diplomatic or legal assistance as necessary.

The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defending Mali's sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its people against all forms of insurgency and destabilizing influences.

