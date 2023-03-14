GEF AND WISE TO HOST THE LARGEST EDUCATION SUMMIT IN LATIN AMERICA

Innovative forum to promote the transformation of teaching and learning in the region

MADRID and DOHA, Qatar, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 800 decision-makers from the global education sector will come together at GEF and WISE at Medellín to discuss building the future of education in Latin America.

Jointly organized by GEF (Global Education Forum), an initiative of SEK Education Group, and WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, the one-day event is the biggest education gathering to be held in Latin America to date.

Taking place on 24 May 2023 in Medellin, Colombia, under the theme 'Beyond Education – Involving a Whole Society in Learning', the event will be hosted at EAFIT University, a leading education institution in Colombia, and will focus on strengthening the global education ecosystem and building new bridges, particularly in Latin America.

GEF and WISE at Medellin is a global platform for debate and action for thought-leaders, practitioners, teachers, innovators, NGO's and education stakeholders and experts to discuss cross-sector topics, including the future of education, learning ecosystems, entrepreneurship and sustainability, wellbeing and learning, and education leadership.

To stimulate debate, a program of pre- and post-forum activities will be held with various partners, including the Medellin Global Citizenship challenge, an activity organized and hosted and funded by Colegio San Jose de Las Vegas, in which teams of students from different countries will work on projects to tackle real challenges faced by communities in Medellín. On 25 May, EAFIT University will also host the Festival de Futuros, an event focusing on future-oriented trends in education.

The forum will feature leading local partners, including EAFIT University, Escuela Nueva Foundation, Pies Descalzos Foundation, Colegio San Jose de las Vegas, Marymount School, COMFAMA, Cosmo Schools, RUTA N, and the city government of Medellin.

Previous WISE and GEF events have been held in Accra, Beijing, Madrid, Tunis, New York, and Paris. These international events are grounded in partnership with stakeholders to drive transformation in education with major change makers and influencers, with the aim of generating tangible global educational impact.

