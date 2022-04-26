Geek+'s first large-scale four-way shuttle deployment powers major Chinese green energy project

Groundbreaking Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick solution has been in successful operation for over six months in TICA Systems' manufacturing facilities.

This is the first large-scale implementation of new Geek+ solution providing ultra-high pallet storage density without sacrificing picking speed and efficiency.

NANJING, China, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, has put its latest technology to work modernizing operations at TICA Systems, a major Chinese energy company. The system revolves around the new Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick system, which enables super high-density storage along with Geek+'s world-leading picking operations. Deployed in just two months, the solution has already been in successful operation for six months.

In pursuit of China's goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, TICA has expanded its operations to several major energy markets including geothermal, solar, liquid natural gas (LNG) power, biomass energy, and industrial energy storage. In order to address the numerous challenges that accompany such ambitious projects, TICA has turned to smart logistics technology.

Kai Liu, Geek+ co-founder and VP of picking and smart warehouse, said: "We are very proud to see our Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick system integrated so quickly and successfully into major manufacturing operations. New energy technologies are extremely important for the future, and it is very encouraging to see Geek+'s solutions making such a valuable contribution."

The four-way shuttle and P-series picking robot-based solution is Geek+'s latest development with the TICA Systems warehouses represent the first large-scale implementation of this new, groundbreaking technology. Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick was launched last month for international markets.

Whereas the traditional approach saw employees walking long distances between the warehouse and the production line and was prone to errors and accidents, the automated warehouses created with Geek+'s technology integrate storage and efficient picking operations near the production line. Several Geek+ X1200 four-way shuttles are equipped with intelligent high-speed elevators for multi-level storage, which greatly improves the utilization of three-dimensional space; Geek+ picking robots are connected to the four-way shuttle system on the ground level and transfer the goods out of the warehouse.

Thanks to the Sky-Storage & Ground-Pick solution, TICA are able to scale their operations and create superior energy technology to power a better future. Geek+ and TICA Systems have begun a valuable collaboration and will continue to develop innovative solutions and achieve further milestones in the synergy of smart logistics and green energy.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About TICA Systems

Established in 1991, TICA is a professional company integrating R&D, manufacture, sales and service of environment and thermal energy utilization. TICA has established 5 bases in Nanjing, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Kuala Lumpur as well as 70+ sales and service outlets.TICA branches includes AHUs , fresh air , modular chillers, VRF units, screw chillers, centrifugal chillers, and ORC low-temperature waste heat power generation systems, etc.

For more information, please visit: https://global.tica.com/

