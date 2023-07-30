Geek+ Goods-to-person solution revolutionizes National Day Parade 2023 goodie bag giveaways

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, the global leader in autonomous mobile robotics (AMR), is utilizing its goods-to-person picking solution to drive additional efficiency and accuracy in the preparation of free treat bags to be distributed at National Day Parade (NDP) on August 9.

Geek+ solutions streamline the picking process by automatically transporting inventory directly from shelves to picking stations A Geek+ robot transporting inventory to workers assembling NDP goody bags (PRNewsfoto/Geek+)

NDP is a momentous occasion that commemorates Singapore's independence and serves as a remarkable tribute to the nation. This year's theme is "Onward as One" which embodies Singapore's forward-thinking mentality and resilience in the face of challenges. In line with this sentiment, Geek+'s cutting-edge goods-to-person automation solution has been adopted to streamline the process of preparing the NDP giveaway bags.

The Geek+ solution automates the picking process by transporting inventory from shelves directly to the picker at the picking station who then assembles the goody bags for distribution. This helps streamline the preparation of NDP packs.

Another remarkable aspect of this project lies in the flexibility of the picking solution: Geek+ autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) were fully online and automating the picking process in two months. The fast and easy implementation of Geek+ robots made them the perfect choice for this project.

"Geek+ is proud to be part of preparing Singapore for National Day Parade. Our mission is to enable affordable, efficient, and safe logistics processes in warehousing," said Dave Ching, director of sales, Southeast Asia and India at Geek+. "We strive to continually improve our products and solutions to help Singapore enhance efficiency and productivity in today's ever-changing environment."

Lean and flexible warehouse operation through automation

The growth of the e-commerce market in Singapore is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2026, according to the International Trade Administration. As the demand for speedy one-day delivery continues to rise in the e-commerce sector, the adoption of robotics in warehouses is predicted to increase to keep pace with the rising demand for faster service by the end customer. By harnessing the power of advanced warehouse automation technology, warehouse owners can significantly enhance their picking efficiency thereby reducing waiting times for customers and elevating a company's competitive edge. This ultimately leads to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With its ASEAN Headquarters strategically based in Singapore, Geek+ is at the forefront of meeting the ever-growing demand for intelligent logistics solutions across the country. As an Industry leader, Geek+ has been providing innovative warehouse automation solutions in Singapore for several years. Taking part in this project showcases Geek+'s dedication to delivering cutting-edge and impactful solutions to our valued clients in Singapore while also making a positive contribution to the long-term growth of the country's economy.

