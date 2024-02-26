Gearing Up for Growth: KSA Car Rental & Leasing Market Zooms Ahead at 7.2% CAGR, Driven by Tourism, Mega Events, and Diversifying Economy: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckle up for a ride through the flourishing car rental and leasing market in Saudi Arabia! Ken Research's insightful report, KSA Car Rental & Leasing Market Outlook to 2028: Navigating the Road to Success, dives deep into this dynamic landscape, revealing a projected 7.2% CAGR over the next five years. This press release summarizes the key findings and offers valuable insights for investors, car rental & leasing companies, and industry stakeholders seeking to navigate this exciting journey.

Market Overview:

Several factors are propelling the KSA car rental & leasing market forward:

Rising Tourism: Saudi Arabia's ambitious tourism goals are attracting more visitors, boosting demand for car rentals.

Mega Events: Hosting major events like the Dakar Rally and Formula E is driving short-term rentals and increasing market visibility.

Economic Diversification: Focus on non-oil sectors is creating job opportunities and increasing disposable income, leading to higher car rental demand.

Growing Young Population: The tech-savvy younger generation prefers flexible transportation options like car rentals over car ownership.

Segmentation Spotlight:

Ken Research provides a comprehensive market segmentation, allowing you to target your audience effectively:

By Service Type: Short-term rentals dominate, followed by long-term leasing, and corporate leasing.

By Vehicle Type: Economy and compact cars hold the largest share, followed by SUVs and luxury vehicles.

By Distribution Channel: Online platforms are gaining traction, but traditional rental agencies remain strong.

By Region: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam hold the largest market share due to high population and tourism activity.

Competitive Landscape:

The market features a mix of established players and ambitious newcomers:

Established players: Budget Rent a Car, Al-Wabel Car Rental, Hertz, and Europcar.

Emerging players: Online platforms like Siyara Car Rental and Quick Lease are disrupting the market.

Local players: Local companies cater to specific regional needs and offer competitive rates.

Recent Developments:

Digitalization: Online booking platforms and mobile apps are transforming the rental experience.

Subscription-based models: Flexible car subscription services are gaining popularity, offering convenience and affordability.

Focus on electric vehicles (EVs): Rental companies are adding EVs to their fleets, aligning with sustainability goals.

Future Outlook:

The KSA car rental & leasing market is poised for exciting developments:

Rise of car-sharing services: Collaborative car-sharing platforms will gain traction, offering cost-effective options.

Focus on customer experience: Personalized services, loyalty programs, and data-driven insights will enhance customer experience.

Expansion into new regions: Market penetration in emerging cities and tourist destinations will increase.

Challenges to Address:

Despite its promising outlook, the market faces some hurdles:

Intense competition: The market is becoming increasingly competitive, requiring players to differentiate themselves.

Fluctuating oil prices: Economic fluctuations can impact tourism and car rental demand.

Regulatory landscape: Adapting to evolving regulations and ensuring fair competition is crucial.

Why This Report Matters:

This report empowers various stakeholders to navigate the KSA car rental & leasing market:

Investors: Identify lucrative investment opportunities across different segments and player types.

Car rental & leasing companies: Gain insights into consumer preferences, emerging trends, and optimize their offerings to attract and retain customers.

Policymakers: Develop policies that support market growth, promote fair competition, and ensure consumer protection.

Travel and tourism companies: Partner with car rental & leasing companies to offer seamless travel experiences.

Taxonomy

KSA Car Rental and Leasing Market Segmentation

By type of vehicles

Small Cars

Sedans

SUVs and MUVs

Pick-up trucks

Premium and Luxury

By Region

Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

Others (Northern and Southern)

By End-user

Private

Commercial

Government & Semi Government Contracts

KSA Car Leasing Market Segmentation

By type of leaser

Car Leasing Companies

Car Dealers

By Organization

Organized

Unorganized

By type of vehicles

Small Cars

Sedans

SUVs and MUVs

Pick-up trucks

Premium and Luxury

By Duration for Fleets Leased

1 years

2 years

3 years

4 years and more

By Region

Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

Others (Northern and Southern)

By End-user

Private

Commercial

Government & Semi Government Contracts

By Commercial

Logistics Companies

FMCG and E-commerce

Oil, Gas & Refineries

Construction

Others- Remaining Industries

KSA Car Rental Market Segmentation

By Organization

Organized

Unorganized

By Pick-up Point

On-airport

Off-airport

By type of vehicles

Small Cars

Sedans

SUVs and MUVs

Pick-up trucks

Premium and Luxury

By Region

Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region

Others (Northern and Southern)

By End-user

Private

Commercial

Government & Semi Government Contracts

