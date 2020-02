GCW Global Customised Wealth Announces Appointment of Svetlana Bryzgalova as Senior Adviser

London-Based Wealth Management Firm Continues Expansion with Senior Adviser Appointment

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth, the global investment management firm, announced that Svetlana Bryzgalova has joined the firm as Senior Adviser. Professor Bryzgalova will work with the investment team to apply advanced techniques in empirical finance to investment selection, asset allocation and portfolio construction, as well as advise on risk analysis and valuation issues.

GCW, which now has personnel in London, San Francisco and New York, works with international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.

David Bizer, Managing Partner at GCW, commented, "We are excited to enhance our senior leadership team here in London with such a leading expert in finance. Professor Bryzgalova has outstanding expertise that enhances our ability to deliver exceptional investment services to our clients."

Professor Bryzgalova is an Assistant Professor of Finance at London Business School. Her research focuses on the quantitative aspects of empirical asset pricing and applies advanced techniques developed in econometrics, machine learning, computer science and data science fields to improve the understanding of financial markets. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from London School of Economics in 2015, and was Assistant Professor of Finance at the Stanford Graduate School of Business before returning to London in 2018.

Professor Bryzgalova added, "I am thrilled to be able to contribute my research on markets to the problem-solving culture at GCW, a firm that shares my passion that the careful study of finance is a continuous improvement project."

About GCW Global Customised Wealth

GCW Global Customised Wealth provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive investment management solutions. GCW constructs customised portfolios tailored to each client's objectives and needs, taking into consideration all assets and liabilities (including those not managed by GCW), and overlaying optimal currency exposure to correspond with the global lives our clients lead. GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with international clients, invests globally and is headquartered in London with teams in London, New York and the San Francisco area.

