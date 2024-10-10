Gcore Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape Report for European Public Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) 2024

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced that it has been positioned as a Major Player by industry research firm IDC, in its recent "IDC MarketScape: European Public Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) 2024" (document number:# EUR151035423, August 2024) report.

The report evaluates public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) providers in Europe and covers qualifying global and regional cloud providers that offer IaaS across Europe (including CEE as well as Western Europe).

"We believe being recognised by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality edge cloud computing services that empower our customers to securely build and scale their applications," commented Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore. "Our services prioritize performance, security, and scalability, enabling businesses to grow without the complexities of infrastructure management, so they can focus on innovation and business outcomes."

Gcore operates a global network with 180+ points of presence and 50+ strategically placed cloud locations, offering low-latency access to key markets. The platform supports a variety of workloads, providing solutions from virtual machines to bare metal servers, delivering flexible compute capacity for both standard and high-performance applications.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Gcore manages its global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180 points of presence worldwide in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers, with a total network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

