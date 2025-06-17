Gcore Launches AI-Native Startup Program To Scale Early-Stage Companies Worldwide

Usage-based cashback grants, scalable GPU infrastructure, and global inference will empower early-stage companies to build breakthrough AI solutions

LUXEMBOURG, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced the launch of Gcore for Startups, an AI-native program designed to meet the real infrastructure needs of startups. The initiative helps early-stage companies deploy faster, reduce costs, and build innovative AI solutions with global reach to thrive in today's competitive, fast-moving landscape.

According to Atomico's 'State of European Tech 2024' report, the sector could be worth $8 trillion in less than ten years and comprises over 35,000 early-stage startups. As a former startup itself, Gcore understands the importance of reliable, affordable infrastructure during early growth stages. Unlike traditional startup programs that rely on expiring promo bundles and often leave founders facing unpredictable costs and a cycle of grant-hopping, Gcore for Startups is built for long-term value, with transparent billing, flexible terms, and enterprise-grade performance.

The program leverages Gcore's comprehensive infrastructure and advanced edge AI, network, and security solutions, used by enterprises worldwide. By making global-grade resources accessible to early-stage companies from day one, Gcore encourages fast yet sustainable startup growth.

What makes Gcore for Startups different:

Cashback-style grants from day one: Spend $1 , get $1 back in grant credit, without expiring promotional credits and a cycle of grant-hopping.

Spend , get back in grant credit, without expiring promotional credits and a cycle of grant-hopping. Global GPU network: Powerful A100, H100, H200, B200 or GB200 GPUs to train and deploy LLMs with optimal performance.

Powerful A100, H100, H200, B200 or GB200 GPUs to train and deploy LLMs with optimal performance. Serverless inference in 3 clicks: Leveraging 180+ PoPs and smart routing, each request is processed on the nearest GPU to deliver low latency globally.

Leveraging 180+ PoPs and smart routing, each request is processed on the nearest GPU to deliver low latency globally. Streamlined migration support: Hands-on assistance to ensure a smooth and efficient transition from other providers.

Hands-on assistance to ensure a smooth and efficient transition from other providers. Ecosystem-ready: White-label dashboards and go-to-market resources for accelerators, VCs, and universities to support their startups and students.

"Over ten years ago, I was a startup founder myself and clearly remember the intensity of that early stage: every decision matters, resources are limited, and the right support can make all the difference," said Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore. "At Gcore, we have built the Startup program not from the outside looking in, but from lived experience. Today, the company has grown to over 500 employees, with offices around the world, serving industry leaders in gaming, financial services, media, retail, and telco. We know what it takes to build something real, and we're here to offer early builders the infrastructure, expertise, and partnership we wish we had back then".

"Startups deserve real infrastructure, fair pricing, and long-term partners," said Dmitry Maslennikov, Head of Startups at Gcore. "Too many founders find themselves stuck in a cycle of building on credit, running out and migrating. It's a broken system. Gcore for Startups has been created for founders building serious tech from day one. It scales with you, pays you back, and gives your team the freedom to move fast even in a truly AI-native environment."

To learn more about Gcore for Startups and apply to join the program, please visit https://startups.gcore.com/

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 500+ operating from eight offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

Learn more at gcore.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527184/Gcore_Logo.jpg