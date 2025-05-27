Gcore Appoints AI Expert Prof. Dr. Feiyu Xu as Board Advisor

Gcore welcomes Prof. Dr. Feiyu Xu, a leading figure with expertise in AI research and industry

LUXEMBOURG, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced it has strengthened its board with the addition of AI expert, Prof. Dr. Feiyu Xu. A renowned AI researcher, Prof. Dr. Xu has held pivotal leadership roles at SAP, Lenovo, and the German Research Centre for AI. Her appointment reinforces Gcore's commitment to driving AI innovation and industry leadership.

Prof Dr Feiyu Xu Board Advisor Gcore

Prof. Dr. Xu will help shape the company's AI vision, growth strategies, and long-term goals. Since its founding in 2014, Gcore has continually expanded its product suite, most recently with Everywhere Inference, which offers flexible deployment options, including cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. By running on edge points of presence, Everywhere Inference enables faster processing and response time for end user and applications. As the first Gcore Board Advisor to hold a leading position in AI research and innovation, Dr. Xu will guide Gcore's growth and innovation in the edge AI field.

Today, Gcore provides global infrastructure across six continents that enables businesses to train and deploy AI models globally with ultra-low latency. With 180+ edge locations, including more than 50 cloud locations and 14,000 peering partners, Gcore brings AI workloads closer to users for faster, more scalable, and cost-efficient performance. As the company continues to grow, Prof. Xu's expertise will consolidate Gcore's position as a world-leading innovator in AI.

Prof. Xu said: "I am thrilled to be joining as Gcore's Board Advisor, a unique tech company with immense potential. Gcore not only provides the infrastructure needed for developing AI applications, but it also actively contributes to the growth of the AI ecosystem in Europe. I am delighted to be part of a team that will shape the future of technology and innovation."

Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore, commented: "It is an honor to welcome Prof. Xu as Board Advisor. Prof. Xu's strategic vision and deep expertise in AI will make her an exceptional addition to the board. As a renowned scientist and business leader with a deep understanding of AI, Prof. Xu's insights will play an integral role in advancing Gcore's mission to connect the world to AI anywhere and anytime."

About Gcore

Gcore is a global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore's network consists of 180+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.



Learn more at gcore.com

