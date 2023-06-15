GCL TECH Showcases FBR Granular Silicon at Intersolar Europe 2023, Highlighting a Solution that Helps Decarbonize Solar Production

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL TECH (03800.HK), the world-leading R&D-focused and intelligent manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) materials, is appearing at Intersolar Europe 2023 to showcase its game-changing product designed to significantly lower the carbon footprint and energy consumption in the solar module production – the Fluidized Bed Reactor (FBR) granular silicon.

GCL FBR Granular Silicon, Fully meet the requirements of the n-Type Era

From June 14 to 16, the world's premier solar exhibition, where solar tech innovators from all over the world are gathering in Munich, will see GCL TECH introducing how its granular silicon revolutionizes solar manufacturing and the FBR as a new technology that boosts the reliability of solar modules while reducing carbon emissions and overall manufacturing costs, driving sustainable growth for the solar sector.

"We are excited to be at Intersolar Europe to show our commitment to developing high-tech solar solutions for global users. The birth of GCL FBR granular silicon represents a significant milestone on our journey of empowering the solar industry to establish a greener value chain. Looking forward, we will continue to expand our overseas business footprint by increasing our investments in manufacturing bases worldwide, aligning with our ambition to help accelerate the global energy transition," said Lan Tianshi, Co-CEO of GCL TECH.

Lower Cost Helps Solar Industry's Transition to n-type Cells

A result of 136 fully owned licensed patents, GCL's FBR granular silicon meets three Chinese national and four international standards, and is recognized and adopted by the industry as a legitimate alternative to conventional rod silicon for its lower unit investment, cheaper operational costs, and reduced carbon emissions. Eyeing the expanding granular silicon market that has captured over 10% of the market share with the figure projected to exceed 30% in the coming years, GCL TECH is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand by increasing its production capacity, setting up a long-term road-map aiming to support the PV industry's green development.

GCL TECH also combines the high fluidity of granular silicon with the efficiency of the Continuous Czochralski (CCz) crystal-pulling process to achieve simultaneous feeding, melting, and pulling within a monocrystalline furnace, significantly reducing the time used during rod cooling and feeding stages.

Pushing to Decarbonize the Production

Certified by the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC) and the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) as a cleaner and more energy-efficient solution, FBR granular silicon emits only 37 kg of CO2 per kilogram in production, resulting in a more than 35% carbon footprint reduction.

Featuring an average carbon footprint of 400–450 kg CO2/kW, which is 10%–28% lower than its market competitors, large-size PERC modules manufactured with FBR granular silicon have obtained French carbon footprint certification. Additionally, GCL TECH has also made key steps in becoming carbon neutral by transitioning to 100% renewable electricity in its production - the company's Leshan manufacturing base is fully powered by renewable energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102834/5e5fa238d3c1c6e58ddfb0e66ae57a6.jpg

SOURCE GCL TECH