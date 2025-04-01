GBG launches GBG Go: the all-in-one identity platform

GBG Go helps businesses connect with more genuine customers worldwide

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GBG, the leading expert in global identity and location tech, has launched GBG Go, an all-in-one identity platform for fast, easy and safe business growth. GBG Go delivers global coverage, comprehensive capabilities and user-friendly configuration to optimise every genuine customer interaction.

"As businesses face increasing fraud levels, accelerating end-user expectations and a dynamic regulatory landscape, they need to optimise the conversion of genuine identities at onboarding and beyond without increasing technical complexity," said Gus Tomlinson, Managing Director - Identity Fraud at GBG.

"At GBG, we help every business in the world connect safely with every genuine identity in the world. With the launch of our real-time intelligent identity platform, GBG Go, we are empowering businesses to accept more genuine customers and optimise their ROI while minimising fraud, tailoring customer journeys and meeting regulatory requirements – all in one user-friendly platform."

GBG Go: Fast, easy and safe business growth

In a digital economy, businesses need to balance customer experience and growth with protection against fraud. As Preethi Janardhanan, VP Client Solutions at Rapid Finance, a GBG customer, said: "In today's world, our customers are looking for a fast, seamless experience, but we need to be able to balance that with both risk mitigation as well as fraud prevention. As a small business lender, knowing who we are lending to is critical, but we also need to be able to this without creating friction that turns our customers away to competition."

Now, with the launch of the GBG Go platform, businesses can connect to over 80 global identity and fraud protection modules, through a single API and easily deploy ready-made or customised customer journeys to get to market faster without added complexity.

The platform's actionable insights empower businesses to reduce drop-offs and maximise pass rates by optimising their journey performance for genuine customers, whilst always ensuring compliance.

Now, with GBG Go, businesses benefit from:

Onboarding more genuine customers: Every identity is unique – GBG Go optimises the customer experience by treating every customer as an individual with the right check at the right time for the right identity.

Every identity is unique – GBG Go optimises the customer experience by treating every customer as an individual with the right check at the right time for the right identity. Complete identity fraud protection: Confidently balance risk management with trusting genuine identities and benefit from GBG's unique identity intelligence network powered by over 1000 brands globally to fight fraud through cross-sector collaboration.

Confidently balance risk management with trusting genuine identities and benefit from GBG's unique identity intelligence network powered by over 1000 brands globally to fight fraud through cross-sector collaboration. Fast and secure growth now and in the future : GBG's proven and proprietary global identity expertise and tech helps all businesses, whether they operate in one country or globally. With access to GBG's data, documents, biometrics, risk intelligence and fraud modules in one agile platform, businesses can create and configure new journeys and modules in minutes as they grow.

: GBG's proven and proprietary global identity expertise and tech helps all businesses, whether they operate in one country or globally. With access to GBG's data, documents, biometrics, risk intelligence and fraud modules in one agile platform, businesses can create and configure new journeys and modules in minutes as they grow. Compliance by design: GBG Go's global platform is built with localised support for KYC, AML, data privacy and security, so businesses can adapt to the dynamic regulatory landscape across geographies without impacting the customer experience.

Gus Tomlinson continues: "GBG has evolved over 30 years to meet the most pressing challenges businesses have faced to support its customers. GBG Go shows our continued investment in providing our customers with the best solutions at any given time and enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere. Together our data, tech and people keep all transactions with genuine identities safe so our customers can focus on growing their business."

Find out more about GBG Go at: www.gbg.com/en/platform/gbg-go

About GBG

GBG is the leading expert in global identity and location tech, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

We are an essential ingredient that protects against digital crime, strengthens business resilience and drives responsible growth, at scale, across a diverse range of sectors. Today, our team of over 1,100 people serve more than 20,000 customers globally.

GBG is a publicly traded company (LSE: GBG). Find out more at www.gbg.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.