Gazelle Launches UK Self-service Kiosks for Recycling and Reusing Phones

"Gazelle is about instant reward for both its customers and the environment," explained Yanyan Ji, SVP of Marketing at Gazelle. "With no salesperson and no wait – you receive funds, on the spot, for the devices that you no longer use, while simultaneously reducing the scourge of electronic waste."

Gazelle, together with parent company, ecoATM, LLC headquartered in San Diego, Calif., has diverted over 19 million devices from landfill in the US. This success has centred around offering a fair price for consumers' pre-owned devices and certifying them for resale, either through the Gazelle.com marketplace, or to wholesale buyers, refurbishers and recyclers.

In preventing so many phones from ending up in landfill, Gazelle has had the equivalent positive impact on the environment as removing over 2,500 cars from the road or planting over four million trees around the world. It is this stellar environmental record, millions of happy customers in the US and a successful pilot scheme in the Midlands, which has led the company to expand further into the UK.

"We have provided this widely popular service to millions of customers in the US for over a decade," said CEO Dave Maquera. "We are excited now to offer the same for customers in the UK, while protecting the environment on a global scale."

Device pricing is determined by the model, specific condition, memory capacity and value in the second-hand markets. Each phone is instantly and carefully evaluated using a unique machine vision system, electrical diagnostics, and artificial intelligence system all within the automated Gazelle kiosk.

About Gazelle in the UK:

Gazelle kiosks[1] reduce electronic waste and find value in used electronics. The kiosks are simple to use, efficient, and provide instant payment for smart recycling. Whether your old device is outdated, broken or simply unused, a trip to a Gazelle kiosk can aid both your bank balance and the environment. Learn more about Gazelle in the UK at https://uk.gazelle.com/.

About ecoATM Gazelle in the US:

In the US, Gazelle goes by the brand name, ecoATM. ecoATM was launched in the USA in 2009, and, since its inception in the US market, has diverted over 19 million devices from landfill. The US activity to date comprises over 3,500 kiosks across 47 States. In 2014, Gazelle launched a store to sell certified pre-owned devices and gave consumers a great and easy alternative to buying new smartphones. Gazelle and ecoATM are one cohesive company with two brands. Learn more about ecoATM Gazelle in the US at https://www.ecoatm.com/ and https://www.gazelle.com/.

Sample Pricing*:

Brand Model Price Apple iPhone 7 256GB £185 Apple iPhone 7 Plus 256GB £195 Apple iPhone 8 256GB £261 Apple iPhone X 256GB £431 Apple iPhone XR 256GB £501 Google Pixel 2XL £105 Huawei Mate 9 £110 Huawei Mate 9 Pro £145 Samsung Galaxy S9+ SM-G965F £314 Samsung Galaxy S8 G950F £191 OnePlus 5 A5000 £68

* Grade: Power up, working LCD, no missing/broken parts, not iCloud locked, Sim free. Pricing as of 20.03.19

Current Gazelle Kiosk Locations

London

Morrisons, 1 King St

Morrisons, Chalk Farm Rd

Morrisons, 10 Hertslet Rd

Westfield London , Ariel Way (x2)

, (x2) Westfield Stratford City, Olympic Park (x2)

Morrisons, 19 Aldermans Hill

Morrisons, 6-7 Salisbury Hall Gardens

Morrisons, James Watt Way , Erith

, Erith Pentagon Shopping Centre, High Street, Chatham (Kent)

Midlands & others

Newlands Shopping Centre, Gold St, Kettering

Morrisons, Redditch, Warwick Highway

Chelmsley Wood Shopping Centre, 33 Maple Walk, Birmingham

Morrisons, 264 Chester Rd, Birmingham

Waterside Shopping Centre, High St, Lincoln

Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton in Ashfield

in Morrisons, Rushton Ave , Bradford

[1] Gazelle kiosks are owned and operated by ecoATM International Limited, a limited company registered in England and Wales. ecoATM International Limited is an affiliate of ecoATM, LLC.

