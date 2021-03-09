Gasum obtains LNG distribution license in France

HELSINKI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nordic energy company Gasum has obtained a distribution license for liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the French market. This is a move to further expand the outreach of its maritime LNG offering.

Gasum is pursuing a strategy of expanding the geographic outreach and quality of its maritime liquefied natural gas (LNG) offering. The company seeks to further improve the service to its shipping customers. As part of this strategy, Gasum has now obtained a license to deliver maritime LNG in France, allowing it to add French ports and waters to its supply network.

The new LNG distribution license obtained on the February 17, 2021 will allow Gasum to deliver to maritime customers in France and to offer LNG, a cleaner shipping fuel, to a larger number of customers. In addition, the license will improve the geographic availability of LNG to more areas and ports.

Jacob Granqvist, Vice President at Gasum, welcomes this addition: "Obtaining this licence marks another milestone in our quest to increase the outreach of our maritime LNG deliveries. It underlines Gasum's commitment to act as a reliable European maritime LNG supplier."

LNG is the cleanest marine fuel available and is rapidly becoming more common as a cost-effective alternative. Compared with heavy fuel oil, LNG has significantly lower CO2 emissions, and almost non-existent particle emissions. Switching to LNG is one of the concrete actions that will take us towards cleaner maritime transport and a low-carbon society going forward.

CONTACT:

For further information:

Jacob Granqvist

Vice President, Gasum

Phone: +358 40 483 9129

E-mail: jacob.granqvist@gasum.com

Grégoire Hartig

Sales Manager, Gasum

Phone: +49 151 1166 9055

E-mail: gregoire.hartig@gasum.com

