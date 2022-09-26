Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor market is expected to show positive growth owing to the factors like increased awareness of GIST that has driven the development of drugs and increase in R&D. The expected launch of potential emerging therapies will boost the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market during the forecast period (2022–2032) in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, gastrointestinal stromal tumor emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and historical, current as well as forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 450 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total gastrointestinal stromal tumor incident population in the 7MM was approximately 14.6K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading gastrointestinal stromal tumor companies such as Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Loxo Oncology, Roche, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Cogent Biosciences, Inc., Plexxikon Inc., Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Inc., Ipsen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda , and others are developing novel gastrointestinal stromal tumor drugs that can be available in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel gastrointestinal stromal tumor drugs that can be available in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market in the upcoming years. The gastrointestinal stromal tumor therapies in the pipeline include Crenolanib, TAS-116, Iclusig (Ponatinib), Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), THE-630, Cabozantinib, Taletrectinib (AB-106/DS-6051b), PBI-200, Opdivo (nivolumab) With/Without Yervoy (Ipilimumab), Lenvatinib, Repotrectinib (TPX-0005), MEK162 in combination with Imatinib Mesylate , and others.

and others. The gastrointestinal stromal tumor market size is expected to increase owing to the increase in the incident population of gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients in the 7MM.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab major gastrointestinal stromal tumor market share @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Overview

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is rare cancer that affects the digestive tract or nearby structures in the abdomen. It is a type of sarcoma that develops from either interstitial cells of Cajal (ICCs) or less differentiated stem cells or precursor cells that can develop into ICCs. Gene mutation is the most prominent gastrointestinal stromal tumor cause.

The most common gastrointestinal stromal tumor symptoms are abdominal pain, swelling or mass in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and feeling full, weight loss, difficulty swallowing, and brisk bleeding.

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor diagnosis is typically based on a patient's medical history, a thorough physical examination, and the results of a battery of tests. The testing methods used to confirm or rule out GIST vary depending on the gastrointestinal stromal tumor symptoms of the patient and other individual factors.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 14.6K gastrointestinal stromal tumor incident cases in the 7MM in 2021. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest gastrointestinal stromal tumor incident cases in 2021.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of GIST

Gender-specific Incident Cases of GIST

Age-specific Incident Cases of GIST

Incident Cases of GIST by mutation

Stage-specific Incident Cases of GIST

Treatable Cases of GIST

Download the report to understand which factors are driving gastrointestinal stromal tumor epidemiology trends @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiological Insights

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment Market

GIST is the most common type of malignant mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal tract. The initial work-up with endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasonography is critical in the differential diagnosis of GIST. Surgery is the only way to cure localized GISTs permanently. In terms of safety and prognosis, laparoscopy is comparable to laparotomy for GIST treatment, including tumors larger than 5 cm. Mutations in KIT or PDGFRA, as well as other rare gene alterations, drive GIST progression.

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are the standard metastatic/recurrent GIST treatment, and molecular changes are the most reliable biomarkers for TKIs and other drugs like NTRK inhibitors. Prior to treatment, pathological and genetic diagnosis has been difficult; however, a newly developed endoscopic device may be useful for diagnosis. Cancer genome profiling by targeted gene panel analysis may enable potential targeted therapy even for GIST without KIT or PDGFRA mutations in the era of precision medicine.

The discovery of the underlying genetic alterations led to the possibility of targeted treatment with TKIs such as asimatinib and sunitinib. Continuous research efforts aided in the elucidation of molecular insights into this disease, allowing for the development of new gastrointestinal stromal tumor treatment options based on the underlying molecular signature. GIST currently has seven approved therapies, including five TKIs and two NTRK inhibitors such as Gleevec (Imatinib Mesylate), Stivarga (Regorafenib), Sutent (sunitinib malate), Ayvakit (avapritinib), Qinlock (Ripretinib), Rozlytrek (Entrectinib), and Vitrakvi (Larotrectinib). Along with these, certain therapies are used off-label in patients resistant to approved therapies.

To know more about gastrointestinal stromal tumor guidelines, visit @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment Guidelines

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

Iclusig (Ponatinib): Takeda

Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486): Cogent Biosciences, Inc./Plexxikon Inc.

THE-630: Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Cabozantinib: Exelixis, Inc./Ipsen/Takeda

Taletrectinib (AB-106/DS-6051b): AnHeart Therapeutics Inc.

PBI-200: Pyramid Biosciences

Opdivo (nivolumab) With/Without Yervoy (Ipilimumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Lenvatinib: Centre Leon Berard

Repotrectinib (TPX-0005): Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.

MEK162 in combination with Imatinib Mesylate: Pfizer Inc/Array BioPharma

Learn more about the gastrointestinal stromal tumor therapies in clinical trials @Drugs for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Dynamics

The growing incident population and increasing episodes of drug resistance around the world are likely to result in an increase in treatment options. As a result, the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market will rise in the coming year.

Moreover, the lack of approved therapies in various lines may provide good gastrointestinal stromal tumor market space for emerging therapies. Furthermore, the current unmet need of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market is for medications with improved safety and effectiveness that provide an optimal cure. Low-cost therapies are required in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market. As a result, there are several opportunities in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market for therapy with a lesser pill burden and long-acting regimen.

However, the inability to diagnose GIST early results in increased morbidity and a lower treatment rate are the primary factors impacting the growth of the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market. Moreover, the therapeutic paradigm is weakened by the high cost of therapies in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market.

Additionally, therapy deficiency with less potential for resistance and higher tolerance also slows down the therapeutic paradigm in the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market. Furthermore, strict pricing and reimbursement policies are also hampering the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market growth. Moreover, the patent expiration of first and second-line therapies, namely imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate, will allow generics to enter the gastrointestinal stromal tumor market, posing a challenge for newer therapies to gain a gastrointestinal stromal tumor market position.

Report Matrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 13.8 % Market Size in 2021 USD 450 Million Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Loxo Oncology, Roche, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., Cogent Biosciences, Inc., Plexxikon Inc., Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Inc., Ipsen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda, and others Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapies Crenolanib, TAS-116, Iclusig (Ponatinib), Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), THE-630, Cabozantinib, Taletrectinib (AB-106/DS-6051b), PBI-200, Opdivo (nivolumab) With/Without Yervoy (Ipilimumab), Lenvatinib, Repotrectinib (TPX-0005), MEK162 in combination with Imatinib Mesylate, and others

Scope of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor current marketed and emerging therapies Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Dynamics: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market drivers and barriers

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about drugs for gastrointestinal stromal tumor in development @Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Key Insights 2. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report Introduction 3. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Overview at a Glance 4. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Treatment and Management 7. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Marketed Drugs 10. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Analysis 12. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Drivers 16. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Forecast

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the gastrointestinal stromal tumor epidemiology trends.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the gastrointestinal stromal tumor pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gastrointestinal stromal tumors companies, including Loxo Oncology, Roche, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Stricture Management Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key gastrointestinal endoscopic stricture management devices companies, including Cook, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, among others.

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline

Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key pancreatic cancer companies, including FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key advanced pancreatic cancer companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, among others.

Bladder Cancer Market

Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bladder cancer companies, including RemeGen Co., Ltd., Taiho Oncology, Inc., Xennials Therapeutics, Flame Biosciences, among others.

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key non-muscle invasive bladder cancer companies, including Theralase Inc., Vaxiion Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Seagen Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP