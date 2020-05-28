Gastech Postponed to September 13-16, 2021

Singapore will host next edition of event

World's largest integrated exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG and energy value chain to be held in Singapore

LONDON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dmg events and the Gastech Governing body, in consultation with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board, has collectively taken the decision to postpone Gastech, the world's largest integrated exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG and energy industries, to September 13 to 16, 2021.

The Gastech 2020 conference's will now take place virtually in September, with strategic and technical content streamed online, enabling the gas, LNG and energy industries the opportunity to engage, as it adapts and responds to the collective challenges and opportunities the industry faces.

In a statement announcing the postponement, organisers dmg events said the collective decision had been based on concerns around the global pandemic, accessibility and for the wellbeing of speakers, delegates, exhibitors and visitors. Gastech 2020 had been due to take place in Singapore this September.

Nick Ornstien, Vice President Energy for dmg events, said: "The postponement of Gastech 2020 gives the gas, LNG and wider energy industries greater scope to assess the impact of COVID-19 on energy demand and identify market growth opportunities, as the world moves towards a carbon neutral energy landscape."

"Gastech has a proven power to convene energy policy makers and industry leaders, which will be crucial as economies recover and demand for gas increases, post COVID-19. Gastech 2021 will help shape a roadmap for collective and individual actions and provide opportunities to identify future solutions and strategies.

"We are confident, with the support of our partners in Singapore, our sponsors, and the industry, we will overcome this latest challenge, enabling the gas, LNG and energy industries to set the lower carbon energy agenda for the next decade and continue to play key roles in people's lives and global economic prosperity," Ornstien added.

In addition to September's virtual conference and to ensure Gastech continues to play a crucial role at the heart of the global gas industry, Gastech will produce a series of webinars, industry newsletters and unique networking opportunities to deliver insightful and relevant content to connect the industry with the challenges and opportunities shaping the carbon neutral agenda, in the run up to Gastech 2021.

The choice of Singapore to host Gastech 2021 reflects the shifts Asian economies are making towards natural gas and LNG to meet their energy needs. While global LNG demand is forecast to double to 700 million tonnes by 2040, South and South-east Asia will generate more than half of the increased demand. China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have all seen increased investment in gas infrastructure for commercial and domestic use.

Satvinder Singh, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Singapore said: "We look forward to the reconvening of Gastech in September 2021 – a more opportune time for markets' recovery and growth of new demand in Asia Pacific.

"The LNG sector continues to be resilient, even in this challenging period, with more LNG trading, or business development companies establishing a presence in Singapore this year, compared to last year. Safety, nonetheless, comes first and we look forward to bringing together the LNG fraternity, at Gastech 2021, a global platform for the energy industry."

Andrew Phua, Executive Director of Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board said: "We understand the decision to postpone Gastech, in light of the COVID-19 situation, and are committed to working closely with them to support the continued success of Gastech 2021. We remain confident in Singapore's strong reputation as a preferred MICE destination and we look forward to welcoming Gastech delegates to Singapore next year."

Taking place in Singapore, from September 13-16, Gastech 2021 will be attended by more than 35,000 attendees, including senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders, and over 700 exhibiting companies, who will set the agenda for the global gas, LNG and energy industries for decades to come.

SOURCE dmg events