Gardein® Debuts First-Ever Collection Of Plant-Based Meat Alternative Soups

Five Delicious Flavors Extend Gardein Brand Beyond Frozen and Grocery Aisle

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is taking its collection of plant-based meat alternatives from the freezer case to the soup aisle with the debut of five new Gardein Soups, the first-ever line-up of soups featuring plant-based meat alternatives. Delivering "meaty" taste with 100% vegan ingredients, the soups are destined to be a cold-weather favorite for anyone seeking an alternative to traditional meat-based soups.

"For years Gardein has been providing delicious foods that deliver the taste of meat in a plant-based offering," said Tim Nangle, Conagra Brands' vice president and general manager, Meals and Sides. "With plant-based foods gaining broader acceptance, and with so many popular soups featuring meat on the market, extending Gardein into the soups category was a logical next step for the brand."

Each soup's protein source is plant-based and delivers 10-15 grams of protein per serving. Wholesome real vegetables and vegan broth bases highlight the ingredient list of each soup. As with all vegan offerings, the soups are also dairy- and egg-free. All five Gardein soups are both Non-GMO Project Verified and Vegan Action Certified. They contain no artificial preservatives or flavors, with 0mg of cholesterol.

The five flavors in the Gardein Soups collection include:

Plant-Based Chick'n Noodl': Made with plant-based Chick'n vegan noodl's and vegetables; 13g protein

Plant-Based Be'f & Vegetable: Made with plant-based be'f and country vegetables; 15g protein

Plant-Based Saus'ge Gumbo: Made with plant-based saus'ge, rice and vegetables; 10g protein

Plant-Based Chick'n & Rice: Made with plant-based chick'n, rice and vegetables; 11g protein

Plant-Based Minestrone & Saus'ge: Made with plant-based Italian saus'ge, vegan noodl's and vegetables; 14g protein

"Whether you've tried Gardein before or are sampling our food for the first time with these soups, we think you'll find the taste and texture delivers an experience like you'd find in a meat-based soup," added Nangle.

In addition to the great taste of these new soups, plant-based foods offer a benefit to the environment as well. Plant-based diets are recognized as having a reduced carbon footprint and using fewer water, land, and energy resources versus meat-based diets.

Gardein Soups are available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, as well as through e-commerce outlets. Each 15-oz. can with a suggested MSRP of $2.99. For more information on Gardein's full collection of plant-based beef, chicken, pork, and fish alternatives, as well as new Gardein Jerky, visit gardein.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

