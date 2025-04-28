GAMING PLATFORM PAPAYA JOINS FORCES WITH NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR PLAY IN PARTNERSHIP THAT AIMS TO CHANGE THE WAY ADULTS THINK ABOUT PLAY

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Social tournament platform Papaya, which launched in the UK in January, has partnered with US-based nonprofit the National Institute For Play (NIFP) to reshape how adults view play. The initiative encourages adults globally to use play as a tool to support their mental and physical wellbeing.

Founded by entrepreneur Oriel Bachar, Papaya is a global leader in mobile skill-gaming, offering players the chance to immerse themselves in mobile games like Bingo and Solitaire. The brand promotes the benefits of regular playtime and has grown rapidly, with over 30 million downloads and 15 million daily tournaments (CTECH, 2024). Papaya's 'Swing' TV advert premiered in the UK in December 2024, signaling the company's expansion.

Its newest partner, California-based NIFP, was founded by Dr. Stuart Brown MD, whose five-decade career has been dedicated to studying play—its health impact and the consequences of its absence. PAPAYA's recent study found that many adults wish they could "let go" and be more playful (Daily Mirror, 2025). Together, Papaya and NIFP aim to promote playful behavior as a path to healthier, happier lives.

In the coming months, the two organizations will collaborate on a campaign to highlight the science-backed benefits of play and raise awareness of how it reduces stress and boosts optimism and wellbeing.

Uri Pearl, VP of Marketing at Papaya, comments: "Our mission at Papaya is to reconnect adults with the joy and creativity that comes from play. This was highlighted in our Swing campaign, which actively encouraged adults to playfully challenge each other. It's incredibly exciting that Dr. Stuart Brown and his team share our commitment to promoting the power of play. We hope that our work together will help adults integrate more of it into their daily lives."

Dr. Stuart Brown, Founder of the National Institute for Play, states: "Our dedicated team is committed to helping adults understand their individual play natures, develop ways to engage in the state of play fully, and demonstrate healthy play habits in their communities. The neuroscience of play exponentially validates its clear benefits. Our partnership with Papaya will help elevate the vital message that we humans are 'built to play and built by play' -- a core value the Papaya team passionately shares."