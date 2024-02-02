GameFi Champion Meme Kombat Raises $8 Million as ICO Closes in On Final Stretch

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meme Kombat ($MK) has raised nearly $8 million for its battling iGaming ecosystem, which will see meme characters go toe-to-toe in its battling arena.

The Web3 gaming platform is a first-of-its-kind offering as far as meme battling goes. But the innovation doesn't stop there. Meme Kombat will also enable players to wager on the outcome of the bouts, in a novel twist that is already proving that it appeals to a wide crypto audience.

Meme Kombat brings a new twist to meme coins with its battling arena and wagering - so far it has raised $8m for the project

Meme Kombat has a hard cap target of $10 million, which explains why the fundraising is picking up such a strong head of steam at this juncture. In the last stage of the presale, contributors are now in a race against time to secure their stake in the future of crypto gaming.

Native token $MK is on sale at the cheap price of $0.279 as the ICO approaches the finishing line. The rate at which funds have been amassed has grown at a rate of more than 2,500% over the past eight weeks alone.

iGaming, wagering and meme coins constitute a triumvirate of perhaps the most closely watched and lucrative sectors of the crypto industry.

Helping to encourage contributions is news from the Meme Kombat team, promising a forthcoming $25k giveaway – not that any further encouragement is required judging by the way fundraising is powering ahead.

Meme Kombat is a one-of-a-kind project that hits all the bases

Meme Kombat allows token holders to deposit their tokens in order to take part in the battling and wagering. From their activity on the platform, players can secure various rewards in addition to their winnings from wagering on the outcome of the meme character fights.

There is nothing else quite like Meme Kombat on the market today, which is no doubt its core appeal to the ICO's contributors. The project will launch with an 11-character Season 1, to be followed up with Season 2 at a later date.

Meme Kombat's Season 1 will be available after the presale is sold out and the project is launched. There are 11 meme characters you can battle with in Season 1: Milady, Baby Doge, Doge, Floki, Kishu, Mong, Pepe, Pepe2, Shiba, Sponge and Wojak.

Season 2 meme characters will be out just before Season 1 wraps up. But the story doesn't end there for Meme Kombat. There are ambitious plans in the works, as hinted at in its marketing materials.

For instance, according to the Meme Kombat website, "the project has plans for further expansion, potentially adding new game modes, partnerships, and other exciting developments."

How Meme Kombat is the perfect fit for crypto enthusiasts

Meme coins continue to attract buyers who clearly are sold on its vision, and in particular the potential of a decentralized application that could have wide appeal across the multi-billion dollar meme coin space and beyond.

Increasingly, crypto investors are homing in on projects with real-world use cases that can attract a large and engaged customer base – Meme Kombat does exactly that. To reiterate, the project targets three of the hottest segments in crypto: gaming, betting and meme coins.

Data from listings site CoinGecko values the GameFi sector in market cap terms at $20.7 billion. Another key metric shows that gambling tokens are valued at circa $700 million and growing.

Meanwhile, CoinGecko estimates the worth of the meme coins sector at around $20 billion. Meme Kombat has the perfect market fit for this total addressable market that can be measured in tens of billions of dollars.

Meme Kombat's total token supply is 120,000,000, of which thirty percent is allocated for staking and battle rewards, 10 percent for community rewards, and ten percent for decentralized exchange liquidity. Fifty percent of the total token supply is on sale in the ICO.

Prospective contributors to the presale will be comforted to hear that Meme Kombat's smart contract is fully security audited and no major issues have been detected.

Another thing Meme Kombat has going for it is the quality of its art, as shown on its social media properties. Meme coins live and die by the vibrancy of their communities – irreverent humor and engaging artwork are key parts of making that pitch to new community members.

All the signs indicate that the project's polished and professional team of designers (and developers) has got a handle on the meme zeitgeist, as you can see from the X postings above.

Ultimately then, Meme Kombat is in the enviable position of appealing to all types of meme coin communities. So whether followers of Pepe, Shiba Inu or Sponge, there's something for everyone at Meme Kombat.

