GameChange Solar Begins Delivery for Genius Tracker™ Site with 158 mph Design Wind Speeds

NORWALK, Conn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, is proud to announce the delivery of its advanced Genius Tracker™ single-axis tracking system to a high-wind project in Florida, USA. Designed for a wind speed of 158 mph, this project has one of the highest design wind speeds in the country, where utility-scale solar trackers will be deployed.

GameChange Solar collaborated with leading wind engineering firm CPP to address the challenges of aeroelastic stability and wind pressure. The system underwent rigorous wind tunnel testing to ensure the trackers' stability at extreme wind speeds, aiming for a record 160 mph. The collaborative testing process confirmed that the tracker structure will maintain its stability in extreme high winds and is a critical process in designing and installing solar plants.

Scott Van Pelt, Chief Engineer at GameChange Solar, said, "We are proud to expand on our track record of designing solar plants in challenging locations, such as those in hurricane-prone regions. The ability to develop projects in previously undesirable locations will allow solar energy to become an even larger part of the energy mix."

To help ensure the durability of the solar modules under high wind pressure, GameChange Solar partners with test labs like RETC for comprehensive mechanical load testing. GameChange's unique "SuperShock" dampers further stabilize the system, withstanding over 40 years of wind gusts through accelerated life cycle testing.

The design of solar power plants at high wind speeds will become more important due to expected changes in the International Building Code, the model code for most U.S. jurisdictions. Preliminary results indicate that the 2024 edition will categorize all ground-mounted utility-scale solar power plants as Risk Category 2, increasing the design wind speed by about 10 mph from the traditional Risk Category 1.

GameChange Solar continues to lead the way in designing resilient solar power systems, ensuring reliable energy even in the most challenging conditions.

