GAME-CHANGING INSIGHTS ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: A MUST-READ FOR MODERN LEADERS

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of rising trade barriers, geopolitical upheaval, environmental catastrophes, and social inequality, corporate boards are facing unprecedented pressures. A new book, The Future Boardroom, provides a playbook for directors and executives to steer their companies through these turbulent times while maintaining resilience and long-term value.

The Future Boardroom CB Logo

Written by Helle Bank Jorgensen, a leading expert in corporate governance, The Future Boardroom - How to Transform in Turbulent Times offers strategic insights and actionable solutions for boardrooms navigating today's most pressing challenges. Addressing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and the complexities of managing reputational risks in an era of heightened social expectations, this book is an essential resource for business leaders determined to future-proof their organizations.

"In a world where volatility is the only certainty, board directors must evolve from stewards of compliance to stewards of the future," says Helle Bank Jorgensen. "This book equips them with the insight and foresight needed to lead in an unpredictable world."

The book leverages insights from global business leaders such as:

David Craig (Co-chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures)

(Co-chair, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures) Francesca Ecsery (NED: Air France, Haffner Energy and more)

Martin Wolf (Chief Economics Commentator: Financial Times)

(Chief Economics Commentator: Financial Times) Paul Polman (Former CEO, Unilever; Former Chair, International Chamber of Commerce)

(Former CEO, Unilever; Former Chair, International Chamber of Commerce) Mervyn King (Chair Emeritus: King Code of Corporate Governance South Africa)

Ron O'Hanley, CEO and chair of State Street calls it "a significant rethink of what is required of boards and board members to execute their oversight mandate."

The Future Boardroom is available on Amazon and local bookstores.

About Helle Bank Jorgensen

Helle Bank Jorgensen, the CEO and founder of Competent Boards , is an internationally recognized voice on governance, sustainability, climate, and nature. Helle frequently contributes to Financial Times' Agenda, Board Agenda, and has been featured in interviews by numerous prominent publications.

Among numerous awards, she received the Corporate Governance Hall of Fame by IR (Investor Relation) Magazine in 2024, the Corporate Governance Lifetime Achievement Award 2024, the Peter Dey Governance Achievement Award from the Governance Professionals of Canada 2024, and the Globe and Mail 50 Changemakers for 2023 list. Learn more about Helle here .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665721/Competent_Boards_GAME_CHANGING_INSIGHTS_ON_CORPORATE_GOVERNANCE_.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665720/Competent_Boards_GAME_CHANGING_INSIGHTS_ON_CORPORATE_GOVERNANCE_.jpg