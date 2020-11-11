GAC MOTOR to Launch Three Blockbusters in Kuwait, Accelerating Its Expansion in the Middle East

GAC MOTOR has been deeply involved with the market for six years and has established a sound sales and service system locally and enjoys an excellent brand reputation, in collaboration with Mutawa Alkazi Company, one of the largest automobile dealers in Kuwait.

GAC MOTOR will launch three new flagship models, including GS5(SUV), GN6(MPV), and All-New GA8(luxury sedan), which further improve the product selection in the Kuwait market and provide diversified choices for different consumer groups.

These three flagship models represent the flagship selection of GAC MOTOR, which are extraordinarily commendable in exterior design, power and operation performance, and technological configuration. Media in the auto sector and potential customers are also looking forward to seeing these three new models' configurations and pricing. What kind of visual feast will this event promise to bring on that day, and what kind of pleasant surprise awaits? It's fair to predict that GAC MOTOR will never disappoint the customers.

GAC MOTOR has grown further in Kuwait and expanded rapidly in the Middle East and the whole world. At present, GAC MOTOR has entered nine Middle East markets, including Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon, and successfully established its presence in 26 countries and regions.

In addition to outstanding quality, GAC MOTOR has continuously been innovating engine products with years of R&D. The latest fourth-generation 2.0ATK engine reaches the thermal efficiency of 42.10%, representing the world's leading level of gasoline efficiency engine products, and brings customers an exciting driving experience and environment-friendly mobility solution.

GAC MOTOR enjoys global attention recognition and endorsements by influential institutions, media, and consumers due to a reputation for quality and technological innovation. While expanding and deeply cultivating the global market, GAC MOTOR will launch more high-quality models into various markets and provide more consumers with a pleasant mobility life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332009/IMG_6389.jpg

SOURCE GAC MOTOR