GAC MOTOR Announces Al-Hilal Football Star Salem Al-Dawsari As New Brand Ambassador in Saudi Arabia

GUANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabian football star Salem Al-Dawsari has become the latest sports personality to join GAC MOTOR as a brand ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

A signing ceremony, which took place in GAC MOTOR's Riyadh showroom, witnessed the auto brand and the footballer cement the union with an exchange of gifts – including a signed jersey and a GS8 model car.

The collaboration will see the 31-year-old football star appear in exclusive features for GAC MOTOR's marketing and promotions in Saudi Arabia, including the upcoming launches of models EMPOW, EMKOO, and ALL-NEW GS3.

Matching Levels of Excellence

Al-Dawsari has been a standout performer for both club and country in recent seasons.

His commitment to excellence displayed on and off the pitch aligns with GAC MOTOR's philosophy as a brand crafted by the driven.

The striker was a key player who helped secure reigning Saudi Pro League champion Al-Hilal's claim to the 2021 Asian Champions League title, bagging MVP in the process.

He also scored the decisive goal which led to Saudi Arabia's stunning 2-1 victory against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Introducing Life Changing Technology Beyond Innovation

The ambassadorship comes at a time when the brand is seeking opportunities to connect to the younger, more dynamic audience in the local region.

As part of GAC MOTOR's 2023 technology campaign, the brand is expecting to further establish its reputation as a carmaker equipped with life-changing technology beyond innovation.

The campaign will be launched on a spectrum of media platforms with full-matrix and multi-channel exposure that display the transformative power of GAC technology in smart mobility.

Appointing Al-Dawsari as brand ambassador, who boasts over 2 million followers on social media, aligns with GAC MOTOR's long-term strategy to elevate its standing and visibility in the Middle Eastern market as a tech-driven brand.

"Personally, I am very excited about this partnership with GAC MOTOR and my new role as their brand ambassador," Al-Dawsari said. "I hope that through my personal contributions, more and more Saudi consumers will be able to recognize these products with their unique design, cutting-edge technology, and superb quality guarantee and enjoy a more intelligent, comfortable, and safer driving experience, as well as fall in love with this car brand from China."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014570/GAC_MOTOR.jpg

SOURCE GAC MOTOR