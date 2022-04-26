G4S wins an Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

G4S won the 'Best Security Solutions Provider- Bahrain, 2021'.

The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in the last quarter of 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. G4S was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on G4S winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO of GBM) said, "G4S's performance has proved that they are a cut above the rest. Dedicated and focused in their field, G4S strives to provide unique solutions. A company that has kept innovation and customers at the forefront of its efforts; no wonder wins an award of this magnitude. We wish the team at G4S all the best for their future endeavours and hope they continue to excel and be an industry leader."

Commenting on winning the awards, Christos Volis (Managing Director of G4S) said, "We are pleased and honoured to have been recognized as the Best Security services company in Bahrain by Global Brands Magazine this year. This award is a testament to the commitment, dedication, and contribution of the G4S team to achieving our mission – for our clients to achieve their financial freedom.

We can't express our excitement and inspiration with this award. We faced many challenges due to the Covid pandemic but succeeded in overcoming them quickly - this is a real success, and this award symbolizes that success. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without the outstanding customer support, relationship, teamwork & collaboration, and excessive hard work of the team he added."

About G4S

G4S, an Allied Universal®, is a leading security and facility services company that provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions. In 2021, G4S, a London-based global security company, was acquired by Allied Universal®. This acquisition expands Allied Universal's footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level. Through the company's vast network of more than 800,000 employees, we leverage global best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today's world. Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.g4s.com or www.aus.com

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands ' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770076/GBM_2021_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited