G21® announces the FDA Clearance of SpaceFlex Shoulder™ : The unique complete line of Custom Modular Spacers available worldwide

"The achievement of this result for G21 ® S.r.l. means being able to offer a dedicated treatment of each infected joint," says Filippo Foroni, Executive Vice President of G21 ® S.r.l. "Since we set up the company in 2009, we are committed to provide our patients with better health conditions. The addition of SpaceFlex Shoulder™ to our product portfolio represents a user-friendly solution for complex issues."

About G21® S.r.l.

G21® S.r.l. offers a range of products for both orthopedics and minimally invasive spine surgery. G21® S.r.l. provides bone cement for orthopedics with different levels of viscosity for the making of temporary prothesis for the treatment of infections and septic revisions. G21® S.r.l. supplies bone cement for vertebral consolidation for the performing of minimally invasive spine surgeries such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures.

SpaceFlex Shoulder™ is officially available on the US Market.

The company's website for new releases and further information is www.g-21.it

