G-P to Transform the Employer of Record (EOR) Industry with its Vision for Global Growth Technology

Company will expand G-P Meridian™ Suite with AI-based products that address everything a company needs for global growth

G-P's Chief Product and Strategy Officer Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan to share vision during keynote at 2023 Dublin Tech Summit

BOSTON and DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today unveiled its vision for global growth technology, a new category that will move the employer of record (EOR) industry into new territory. The company also announced future G-P Meridian Suite products that will provide rich insights and global expertise, remove the friction for global expansion, and ensure compliant employee lifecycle management.

The new category – global growth technology - was sparked by the demands and opportunities of the everywhere workforce. McKinsey, in partnership with G-P, recently estimated this market to be worth well over $50 billion. Modern work has been transformed by technological advances enabling companies to quickly build global teams and the availability of talent from emerging countries. However, companies need guidance on where to start, and support to implement and manage strategies that effectively unlock opportunities.

"Our vision for G-P Meridian Suite is to enable business leaders to find success building and managing global teams while enabling the professionals they hire to do their best work no matter where they are in the world," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "Modern work isn't just about where your business lives today. At G-P, it's about where opportunities can take you tomorrow. Where you see growth made possible, teamwork made possible, and global made possible...for everyone."

With today's announcement, G-P invites customers to participate in a beta launch of:

G-P Meridian IQ that will provide the intelligence companies need to inform their business growth around the world. This includes real-time salary and benefit benchmarking data by country, information on the best markets for specific talent, hiring and employer burden cost data, details on local compliance laws and tax requirements and more. G-P Meridian IQ will leverage proprietary global data and insights for planning and strategic expansion.

that will provide the intelligence companies need to inform their business growth around the world. This includes real-time salary and benefit benchmarking data by country, information on the best markets for specific talent, hiring and employer burden cost data, details on local compliance laws and tax requirements and more. G-P Meridian IQ will leverage proprietary global data and insights for planning and strategic expansion. G-P Meridian eLibrary that will provide customizable and locally compliant digital document templates and software to help customers save time and deliver a richer, localized experience to their global workforce. Available document templates will include employment contracts, HR forms, best practices guides, benefits guides, employee handbooks and more.

that will provide customizable and locally compliant digital document templates and software to help customers save time and deliver a richer, localized experience to their global workforce. Available document templates will include employment contracts, HR forms, best practices guides, benefits guides, employee handbooks and more. G-P Meridian Advisor that will support employee engagement, address employee issues and answer payroll or benefits questions for teams in markets around the globe using G-P's proprietary data. Enabled by generative AI, G-P Meridian Advisor will support common queries, guide users through workflows and offer best-in-class advice based on over a decade of experience supporting thousands of companies expanding teams globally. Companies will also be able to access G-P's global network of experts who can provide direct support for all aspects of HR and global compliance.

that will support employee engagement, address employee issues and answer payroll or benefits questions for teams in markets around the globe using G-P's proprietary data. Enabled by generative AI, G-P Meridian Advisor will support common queries, guide users through workflows and offer best-in-class advice based on over a decade of experience supporting thousands of companies expanding teams globally. Companies will also be able to access G-P's global network of experts who can provide direct support for all aspects of HR and global compliance. G-P Meridian Marketplace that will enable companies to connect directly to G-P's certified partners through a single platform, creating one interface for customers to access products and services needed to support their global expansion. Payroll and HRIS partners will be seamlessly integrated to eliminate manual data transfers between platforms. G-P Meridian Marketplace will also connect companies to localized services such as office space, IT hardware and support, relocation services and so much more.

"At G-P, we're bringing together everything a company and its workforce need for global growth with our AI-enabled platform, our comprehensive and customizable product suite and our unmatched network of in-country local market experts," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P.

G-P will introduce additional global growth solutions as part of the G-P Meridian Suite over the next 18 months. Register to participate in the beta launch here and learn more about the complete offerings of G-P Meridian Suite here .

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

