G-P Recognized with 36 Leader Badges in G2's 2023 Fall Report

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY, G-P (Globalization Partners) , the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced it was awarded 36 leader badges in G2's 2023 Fall Report, including Global Employment Platform Leader, Employer of Record Leader, Contractor Management Leader and HR Compliance Leader, among others.

With methodology grounded in real customer feedback including reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence, G2 reports provide an unbiased evaluation of top industry players. G-P's stellar performance speaks to the company's relentless focus on customer satisfaction and its vision for innovating to support companies' global workforces through global growth technology, a new category that will move the employer of record (EOR) innovator further into new territory.

"At G-P, our customers are our compass, and we are committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions that enable global growth for businesses and professionals worldwide," said Nicole Sahin, Founder and CEO of G-P. "We are immensely proud to be recognized as a leader across so many crucial categories in G2's Fall 2023 report. This achievement underscores our dedication to our customers and our relentless pursuit of excellence."

G-P extends gratitude to its customers, partners, and dedicated team members for contributing to their continued success.

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P MeridianTM Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

