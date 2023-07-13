G-P Enhances G-P Meridian Suite with Latest Innovations to Make Global Growth Accessible to Everyone, Everywhere

Company delivers new fintech enhancements, simplified self-service functionality and customizable compliant contracts for companies leveraging both full-time employees and the contingent workforce globally.

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – G-P (Globalization Partners) , the pioneer and recognized leader in the global employment industry, known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, today announced notable advancements across G-P Meridian™ Suite that deliver on the company's vision for Global Growth Technology.

Accessing global talent is crucial to modern business growth but the cost and complexity of building global teams can create barriers. Businesses face additional challenges when deploying a contingent worker or contractor-based workforce strategy in many markets. Unique regulations, legal requirements, and disparate systems for managing full-time employees and contractors can open a company to risk if not approached correctly and compliantly. G-P removes these complexities and provides the flexibility that today's global businesses require.

"G-P is uniquely positioned to help organizations meet the demands of the everywhere workforce and compliantly enable their desired global growth outcomes," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "Our commitment to delivering this kind of continuous innovation and improvement is designed to ensure that G-P Meridian Suite can power growth for our customers, delivering increased organizational efficiencies in hiring, onboarding and paying employees, no matter a company's workforce model."

With G-P, companies can accelerate global growth and confidently build diverse teams everywhere. New G-P Meridian Contractor fintech capabilities, self-service features and contract solutions deliver:

Expanded payment options. G-P's new digital wallet and virtual debit card features make payments streamlined and transparent, whether customers need to pay a single contractor invoice or are making payments in batches.

G-P's new digital wallet and virtual debit card features make payments streamlined and transparent, whether customers need to pay a single contractor invoice or are making payments in batches. Increased hiring velocity. G-P's new self-serve workflow makes it faster and easier than ever before to compliantly manage contractors and contingent workers.

G-P's new self-serve workflow makes it faster and easier than ever before to compliantly manage contractors and contingent workers. Improved productivity. G-P's new contract features make it simple to extend contracts or make other amendments without having to create a new contract.

Additional new features were introduced across G-P Meridian Suite to support more efficient and compliant payment and business processes for companies everywhere, including expanded fintech capabilities in the G-P Meridian Core and G-P Meridian Prime Employer of Record packages and in-platform contract customizations in the proprietary Employment Contract Generator.

For more information on all the latest innovations in G-P's global growth platform, visit www.g-p.com/g-p-meridian-suite

About G-P

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

CONTACT:

Katie Johnson

kjohnson@g-p.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G-P