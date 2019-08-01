G&H Orthodontics Announces new Vice President of Operations

FRANKLIN, Ind., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G&H Orthodontics is excited to announce that Charles (Charlie) Wemhoff has joined G&H Orthodontics as Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Wemhoff brings extensive medical device industry experience with a strong background in lean manufacturing and plant and supply chain management in both domestic and international markets. Prior to joining G&H Orthodontics, Mr. Wemhoff served in various executive and operations leadership roles over the last 20+ years at Viant Medical, Integer, Metaldyne Inc. and ArvinMeritor. At G&H, Mr. Wemhoff will lead manufacturing, fulfillment, distribution and all operations supporting the Company's global markets.

"Under Charlie's direction, we will better leverage our cross-functional expertise and optimize our production capacity to drive and support new and incremental business growth for our customers," noted John Voskuil, CEO of G&H Orthodontics. "In addition, we will continue to advance our overall manufacturing and distribution capabilities and competencies to best serve our customers."

Mr. Wemhoff shared, "I am excited to join such a strong global operation that does so much to support its customers all over the country and the world. I look forward to optimizing G&H operations to better serve and grow our customers' businesses while expanding our capabilities and advancing our business."

ABOUT G&H ORTHODONTICS

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. is a leading provider of clinical solutions for the orthodontic community serving customers for over 40 years in over 90 countries. G&H® is the manufacturer of a full line made in the U.S.A. including brackets, bands, tubes, wires, springs, elastomeric and other orthodontic supplies. G&H is compliant with the U.S. FDA, ISO 13485:2003, Medical Device Directives, 93/42 EEC and Canadian Medical Device Guidelines which ensures availability of products worldwide. G&H Orthodontics is a privately held company headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

To learn more about G&H Orthodontics breadth of products, visit GHOrthodontics.com

G&H Orthodontics, G&H and the G&H Orthodontics logo are registered trademarks of G&H Orthodontics.

Media Relations Contact:

Heidi Kienholz

+1 (317) 346-6655

hkienholz@ghortho.com

www.ghorthodontics.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596823/G_and_H_Orthodontics_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ghortho.com



SOURCE G&H Orthodontics