FYLD Named #14 Among UK's Top 100 Startups for 2025

Jumps from the 20th spot on the Startups 100 Index as it continues to revolutionize construction safety, productivity, and communication

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FYLD , the AI-powered, fieldwork effectiveness platform for the global infrastructure sector, has been named one of the UK's most disruptive companies in the Startups 100 Index, run by Startups.co.uk. Startups 100 recognizes businesses that demonstrate innovation, solid financials, opportunity in their market, a great concept, and a strong customer base or following. The list has previously identified brands including Monzo, Deliveroo, and HelloFresh.

"At FYLD, we empower a more efficient, safer, and sustainable future for society's infrastructure," Shelley Copsey, FYLD's CEO and co-founder, said. "We understand the intricacies and challenges of managing utility and energy assets, ports, highways, airports, and more, and have built an indispensable platform that transforms the operational landscape. By meeting field workers and managers with solutions that reinvent their daily experiences, we're making the world a better place each day."

Founded in 2020, FYLD is leading the transformation across fieldwork management. Its AI-powered platform increases visibility for both fieldworkers and managers through video risk assessments (VRAs), language processing, and rich data collection and analysis. As the industry heavily relies on legacy management systems, FYLD offers a necessary refresh, eliminating data silos and pen-and-paper processes, and significantly decreasing the potential for incidents and injuries.

FYLD improves industrial operations worldwide across these areas:

Safety: In 2024, FYLD conducted an average of 1,522 safety assessments every day, where AI-driven risk assessments achieved as high as a 48% reduction in injuries resulting in a loss of worker time.





In 2024, FYLD conducted an average of 1,522 safety assessments every day, where AI-driven risk assessments achieved as high as a 48% reduction in injuries resulting in a loss of worker time. Productivity: Managers no longer need to travel to worksites to keep operations moving and can access the images, video and data their teams input into the platform. For example, FYLD helped Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) save 10,400 field worker hours and increase site spans of control by 20%, contributing to £4.2 million in annual benefits.





Managers no longer need to travel to worksites to keep operations moving and can access the images, video and data their teams input into the platform. For example, FYLD helped (SGN) save 10,400 field worker hours and increase site spans of control by 20%, contributing to £4.2 million in annual benefits. Collaboration: Leaders are empowered to make proactive, data-led decisions in real-time, keeping all parties connected. The back office communication with the field strengthens, keeping projects on time and compliant with regulations.

"Amidst the gloom-and-doom headlines, our annual Startups 100 Index provides a much-needed jolt of optimism." Zohra Huda, Editor of Startups.co.uk said. "These 100 companies, a diverse list of innovators from every sector and region, show that the grit and ingenuity of entrepreneurship is still very much alive. Despite the challenges, the UK is still a fertile ground for disruption and world-leading technologies, and these companies will be leading the charge to recovery and growth in 2025."

In October 2024, FYLD secured $10 million of growth capital from NatWest , one of the UK's largest business and commercial banks to continue growth across markets, ahead of this year's Series B investment round. FYLD has also doubled down on its U.S. expansion, enlisting new leadership focused on energy and strategic partnerships, and working with organizations like Ferrovial and Granite Construction.

To learn more about FYLD and how it is reimagining the future of fieldwork, visit: https://fyld.ai/

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real time and transform operational processes and procedures with data. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group's BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

About the Index

The Startups 100, run by Startups.co.uk, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses based on five key areas of analysis: finance, external validation, size of opportunity, innovativeness of idea and strength of concept. As well as celebrating the best small businesses in the UK, the list is also an opportunity to grow a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business owners who support and advocate for each other.

Media Contact:

Peyton Kelgard

Carve Communications

Peyton@carvecomms.com