FXGiants Expands Trading Selection, Adds Over 300 Assets Including Futures CFDs

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FXGiants, a standout in the brokerage landscape, has raised the stakes by expanding its lineup of tradable assets. This move introduces a wider spectrum of CFDs, covering not only forex pairs and commodities, but also metals, indices, and futures. By broadening this asset catalog, FXGiants is positioning itself as the ultimate destination for all types of traders. With access to such a wide variety, participants can now assemble portfolios that mirror their personal strategies and risk appetites.

"We have always believed in pushing the boundaries of what we offer, and our latest expansion does just that," remarked Christopher Oates, a spokesperson for FXGiants. "Supporting CFD trading on everything from stocks to futures allows our clients to dip into new territories and fine-tune their trading experiences. Futures CFDs in particular open up a world of possibilities for traders of all backgrounds, giving them a chance to diversify strategies and explore markets in ways they had not before."

Comprehensive Trading Services and Features

Since 2015, FXGiants equips clients with a well-rounded suite of services designed to meet their needs. With the availability of diverse assets and multiple accounts, traders can enjoy tight spreads and flexible leverage. Additionally, the broker ensures depositing and withdrawing is a seamless process, allowing traders to stay focused on the markets. The company also offers lucrative partnership programs, including IB, Affiliate, and White Label options, helping members expand their income streams.

"We are constantly looking to stay ahead of evolving market trends," added Oates. "At FXGiants, we are all about creating a cohesive ecosystem where traders can thrive and reach the heights of success. From integrating cutting-edge technology to advanced tools and asset options, our team is committed to pushing the envelope and delivering an unmatched trading experience."

About FXGiants

FXGiants brings together a broad range of trading instruments, spanning six asset classes. Its platforms include MetaTrader 4 and FXGiants WebTrader, catering to traders at every level. Moreover, with tools like PMAM and VPS Hosting, and varied account options (Live and STP/ECN), FXGiants offers a trading environment built on flexibility and excellence. Trusted by traders worldwide, the broker continues to raise the bar with robust service, top-tier security, and effortless onboarding.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

